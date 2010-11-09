The 20 Most Overpaid NHL Players Making More Than $3.5M Per Year

Photo: AP

One month into the 2010-11 NHL season, it’s time to have a look at the most overpaid NHLers that aren’t contributing as much as their teams’ would like.I have not included players whose contracts are buried in the AHL or overseas like Jeff Finger, Wade Redden, Sheldon Souray, Michal Nylander and Cristobal Huet.



This post originally appeared on Hockey Independent and is republished here by permission.

Mike Commodore, Columbus – $3,750,000 cap hit Signed as a free agent by Columbus in 2007-08, Commodore has never been known for his offensive talents. However, Commodore has been injured more often than not since coming to the Blue Jackets, playing only 2 games this season and scoring zero points. Nikolai Khabibulin. Edmonton – $3,750,000 cap hit Signed as a free agent by Edmonton in 2009-10, the veteran netminder has been horrendous for the Oilers on the ice. He also got charged with DUI in Arizona, making things even worse for him. This year, the Bullin Wall has only three wins and a 3.45 GAA in nine games. Jaroslav Spacek, Montreal – $3,833,333 cap hit Signed as a free agent by Bob Gainey in 2009-10 to jump start the power play, Spacek has been steadily declining in a Hab uniform. This season, Spacek has been a turnover machine while notching only 2 assists in 12 games for Montreal. Jason Blake, Anaheim – $4,000,000 cap hit Signed as a free agent by Toronto in 2007-08 and the traded to Anaheim last season, Blake has only 2 goals and 1 assist for 3 pts in 12 games this season. Andrej Meszaros, Philadelphia – $4,000,000 cap hit Acquired from the Lightning before the season by the Flyers, Meszaros' offensive production has gone AWOL since leaving Ottawa for Tampa Bay. And things haven't changed in Philadelphia, Meszaros notching only 2 assists in 12 games in 2010-11. Brad Boyes, St. Louis – $4,000,000 cap hit Coming off a career-year during which he scored 43 goals and 22 assists for 65 points in 2007-08, the Blues re-signed Boyes to a multi-year contract hoping for offence. While Boyes scored 72 points in the first year of his contract, his offensive production declined steadily last season, Boyes scoring only 14 goals and 42 points. This year, he has only 1 goal and 3 assists in 10 games. Eric Brewer, St. Louis – $4,250,000 cap hit Re-signed as a RFA (Restricted Free Agent) by St. Louis in the summer of 2006, Brewer has never reached the 30-point plateau in his career. Moreover, he has been bit by the injury bug the past two seasons, missing 77 games due to injuries. This season, Brewer has recorded zero point in 10 games for the Blues. Mike Komisarek, Toronto $4,500,000 cap hit After flourishing as a bruising defenseman in Montreal, Komisarek joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent in 2009. Last season, he missed 48 games due to injuries in a season to forget. This year, Komisarek has 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 pts in 12 games. Scott Hannan, Colorado – $4,500,000 cap hit Signed as a free agent by Colorado in 2007-08, Hannan has only scored five goals in 255 games with the Avalanche. This campaign, Hannan has 2 assists in 12 games. Ryan Malone, Tampa Bay – $4,500,000 cap hit Signed as a free agent before the 2008-09 season by the Lightning, Malone's production has been sub-par so far in Tampa Bay. Malone only recorded 45 and 47 points the past two seasons with his new team. This campaign, Malone has played on the third line and has only managed 1 goal despite adding 6 assists for 7 points in 11 games. David Legwand, Nashville – $4,500,000 cap hit Prior to the 2008-09, Nashville re-signed Legwand to a multi-year contract hoping for leadership and offensive production. Well, after two seasons of only 42 and 38 points respectively, Legwand has only scored 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 pts in 11 games this season. Rick DiPietro, NY Islanders – $4,500,000 cap hit Re-signed to a 15-year contract prior to the 2006-07 season, DiPietro's career has been marred with injuries. This season, DiPietro has been healthy, but he's also been mediocre, posting a 4.21 GAA and a pathetic .854 save percentage. Alexei Kovalev, Ottawa – $5,000,000 cap hit Signed as a free agent prior to the 2009-10 season by Ottawa, Kovalev has been a big disappointment so far for the Senators. As streaky as they come, Kovalev has only 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 pts in 13 games this year. Brian Rolston, New Jersey – $5,062,500 cap hit Signed as a free agent prior to the 2008-09 season, Rolston has been unable to reach the 40-point mark with the Devils. Rolston is currently on the LTIR (Long-Term Injured Reserve) for New Jersey, recording zero points in two games this season. Jay Bouwmeester, Calgary – $6,680,000 cap hit Acquired from Florida by the Flames before the 2009-10 season, Bouwmeester's offence has always been overrated, having never broke the 50-point barrier in a single season. So for this year, he has only 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 pts in 12 games. Chris Drury, NY Rangers – $7,050,000 cap hit Signed by Glen Sather as a free agent in 2007. Drury's offensive production has steadily declined in the past four years and his leadership qualities have also been questioned. He has only played one game this season, battling injuries. Thomas Vanek, Buffalo – $7,142,857 cap hit Signed to an offer sheet in 2007-08 by GM Kevin Lowe, Buffalo GM Darcy Regier decided to match the offer. Since then Vanek's play has regressed. He has 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 pts in 13 games this year. Brian Campbell, Chicago – $7,142,875 cap hit Coming as a free agent before the 2008-09 season, Campbell's huge salary has caused many headaches to recently appointed GM Stan Bowman, who had to get rid of many key players following the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup victory. Campbell has only played two games this season due to injury, scoring one goal. Scott Gomez, Montreal – $7,357,143 cap hit Acquired prior to the 2009-10 season by Montreal, Gomez had an average year last season, recording 59 points in 78 games. However, so far this campaign, Gomez is off to a horrendous start with only 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 pts in 12 games for the Habs. Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay – $7,727,273 cap hit Lecavalier was signed to a 11-year contract extension by Tampa Bay before the 2009-10 season. Lecavalier rewarded the Lightning with a paltry 70-point campaign in 2009-10, not enough for the offensive leader of this franchise. This season, Lecavalier has struggled, scoring only 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points in 11 games. But not everyone is overpaid... Check out The 23 Best NHL Players Earning Less Than $1 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.