The 20 Most Miserable States For Driving

Photo: Pater Martorano
In the right conditions, driving is one of life’s great pleasures. But the costs that come with filling the tank and insurance coverage can take the fun out of it altogether.To find out where in America drivers suffer the most, CarInsurance.com compiled an “Automotive Misery Index,” comparing gas prices, insurance rates, and average miles driven with each state’s median household income.
New Hampshire came out on top, with a “misery index” of just 4.4 per cent – two and half points below the country’s 7 per cent rating overall.
Cost of gas: $3.78/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,043/year
Average car insurance: $1,316/year
Median household income: $46,126
Misery Index: 7.3 per cent
Gas prices are based on the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report on September 1. Fuel use and insurance are based on figures for a 2012 Honda Accord. Income is provided by the 2010 Census.
Cost of gas: $4.01/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,364/year
Average car insurance: $1,432/year
Median household income: $51,141
Misery Index: 7.4 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.74/gallon
Total gas cost: $1,975/year
Average car insurance: $1,411/year
Median household income: $45,842
Misery Index: 7.4 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.60/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,021/year
Average car insurance: $1,104/year
Median household income: $41,744
Misery Index: 7.5 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.67/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,040/year
Average car insurance: $1,654/year
Median household income: $47,862
Misery Index: 7.7 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.78/gallon
Total gas cost: $1,964/year
Average car insurance: $1,655/year
Median household income: $45,313
Misery Index: 8 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.69/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,373/year
Average car insurance: $1,283/year
Median household income: $44,679
Misery Index: 8.2 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.66/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,149/year
Average car insurance: $1,234/year
Median household income: $39,936
Misery Index: 8.5 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.59/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,175/year
Average car insurance: $2,073/year
Median household income: $47,879
Misery Index: 8.9 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.97/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,296/year
Average car insurance: $1,351/year
Median household income: $40,808
Misery Index: 8.9 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.67/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,082/year
Average car insurance: $1,329/year
Median household income: $37,856
Misery Index: 9 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.65/gallon
Total gas cost: $3,047/year
Average car insurance: $1,780/year
Median household income: $52,848
Misery Index: 9.1 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.87/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,306/year
Average car insurance: $1,554/year
Median household income: $42,302
Misery Index: 9.1 per cent
Cost of gas: $4.05/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,186/year
Average car insurance: $2,088/year
Median household income: $46,597
Misery Index: 9.2 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.70/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,081/year
Average car insurance: $1,924/year
Median household income: $41,286
Misery Index: 9.7 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.84/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,537/year
Average car insurance: $1,732/year
Median household income: $44,082
Misery Index: 9.7 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.93/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,224/year
Average car insurance: $2,068/year
Median household income: $41,999
Misery Index: 10.2 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.69/gallon
Total gas cost: $1,975/year
Average car insurance: $2,529/year
Median household income: $42,813
Misery Index: 10.5 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.68/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,725/year
Average car insurance: $2,091/year
Median household income: $45,018
Misery Index: 10.7 per cent
Cost of gas: $3.66/gallon
Total gas cost: $2,772/year
Average car insurance: $1,515/year
Median household income: $36,821
Misery Index: 11.6 per cent
