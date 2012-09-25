The 20 Most Miserable States For Driving

Alex Davies
In the right conditions, driving is one of life’s great pleasures. But the costs that come with filling the tank and insurance coverage can take the fun out of it altogether.To find out where in America drivers suffer the most, CarInsurance.com compiled an “Automotive Misery Index,” comparing gas prices, insurance rates, and average miles driven with each state’s median household income.

New Hampshire came out on top, with a “misery index” of just 4.4 per cent – two and half points below the country’s 7 per cent rating overall.

#20 South Dakota

Cost of gas: $3.78/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,043/year

Average car insurance: $1,316/year

Median household income: $46,126

Misery Index: 7.3 per cent

Gas prices are based on the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report on September 1. Fuel use and insurance are based on figures for a 2012 Honda Accord. Income is provided by the 2010 Census.

#19 North Dakota

Cost of gas: $4.01/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,364/year

Average car insurance: $1,432/year

Median household income: $51,141

Misery Index: 7.4 per cent

#18 Kansas

Cost of gas: $3.74/gallon

Total gas cost: $1,975/year

Average car insurance: $1,411/year

Median household income: $45,842

Misery Index: 7.4 per cent

#17 South Carolina

Cost of gas: $3.60/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,021/year

Average car insurance: $1,104/year

Median household income: $41,744

Misery Index: 7.5 per cent

#16 Texas

Cost of gas: $3.67/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,040/year

Average car insurance: $1,654/year

Median household income: $47,862

Misery Index: 7.7 per cent

#15 Florida

Cost of gas: $3.78/gallon

Total gas cost: $1,964/year

Average car insurance: $1,655/year

Median household income: $45,313

Misery Index: 8 per cent

#14 New Mexico

Cost of gas: $3.69/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,373/year

Average car insurance: $1,283/year

Median household income: $44,679

Misery Index: 8.2 per cent

#13 Tennessee

Cost of gas: $3.66/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,149/year

Average car insurance: $1,234/year

Median household income: $39,936

Misery Index: 8.5 per cent

#12 Missouri

Cost of gas: $3.59/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,175/year

Average car insurance: $2,073/year

Median household income: $47,879

Misery Index: 8.9 per cent

#11 Alabama

Cost of gas: $3.97/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,296/year

Average car insurance: $1,351/year

Median household income: $40,808

Misery Index: 8.9 per cent

#10 Arkansas

Cost of gas: $3.67/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,082/year

Average car insurance: $1,329/year

Median household income: $37,856

Misery Index: 9 per cent

#9 Wyoming

Cost of gas: $3.65/gallon

Total gas cost: $3,047/year

Average car insurance: $1,780/year

Median household income: $52,848

Misery Index: 9.1 per cent

#8 Kentucky

Cost of gas: $3.87/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,306/year

Average car insurance: $1,554/year

Median household income: $42,302

Misery Index: 9.1 per cent

#7 Michigan

Cost of gas: $4.05/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,186/year

Average car insurance: $2,088/year

Median household income: $46,597

Misery Index: 9.2 per cent

#6 Montana

Cost of gas: $3.70/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,081/year

Average car insurance: $1,924/year

Median household income: $41,286

Misery Index: 9.7 per cent

#5 Georgia

Cost of gas: $3.84/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,537/year

Average car insurance: $1,732/year

Median household income: $44,082

Misery Index: 9.7 per cent

#4 West Virginia

Cost of gas: $3.93/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,224/year

Average car insurance: $2,068/year

Median household income: $41,999

Misery Index: 10.2 per cent

#3 Louisiana

Cost of gas: $3.69/gallon

Total gas cost: $1,975/year

Average car insurance: $2,529/year

Median household income: $42,813

Misery Index: 10.5 per cent

#2 Oklahoma

Cost of gas: $3.68/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,725/year

Average car insurance: $2,091/year

Median household income: $45,018

Misery Index: 10.7 per cent

#1 Mississippi

Cost of gas: $3.66/gallon

Total gas cost: $2,772/year

Average car insurance: $1,515/year

Median household income: $36,821

Misery Index: 11.6 per cent

