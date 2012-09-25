The 20 Most Miserable States For Driving

Photo: Pater Martorano

In the right conditions, driving is one of life’s great pleasures. But the costs that come with filling the tank and insurance coverage can take the fun out of it altogether.To find out where in America drivers suffer the most, CarInsurance.com compiled an “Automotive Misery Index,” comparing gas prices, insurance rates, and average miles driven with each state’s median household income.



New Hampshire came out on top, with a “misery index” of just 4.4 per cent – two and half points below the country’s 7 per cent rating overall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.