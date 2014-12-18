The 20 Most Homicidal Countries In The World

Eduardo Verdugo/Reuters A man holds an assault rifle in Mexico.

The United Nations and the World Health Organisation have released their 2014 Global Status Report on Violence Prevention, which paints a bleak and detailed picture of murder and violence around the world.

Worldwide in 2012, there were 475,000 murder victims, 60% of whom were males between 15 and 44 years old. Half of all homicide victims are killed by a firearm, and Latin America is the world’s most murderous region.

The global homicide rate for 2012 stood at 6.7 per 100,000 inhabitants — slightly lower than the 2011 rate of 6.9.

