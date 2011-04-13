The 20 Most Hilarious, Well-Executed Office Pranks

Greg Voakes
Office Pranks

Photo: Fork Party

In the 9-5 grind, we typically try get a lot of work done. However, when it comes to office pranks, we spend a lot more time and effort executing the perfect setup for your newly pranked co-worker.Why do we spend so much more time on pranks than actual work?

Well, obviously it’s a lot of fun, and it’s a break from real work.

Click here to see the pranks >

This post originally appeared at Fork Party.

Balloons

Cardboard

Cheetos

Wrapping Paper

Sticky Notes

Murder scene

Easter

aluminium Foil

Trash

Jello

Popcorn

More popcorn

Easter again

Mug shots

Slumber party?

Fake mice

Zach Efron and The Jonas Brothers

Toilet seat

An overgrown keyboard

Beer pong anyone?

Check out the king of office pranks...

Google's Hilarious April Fools Jokes Through The Years →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.