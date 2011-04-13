The 20 Most Hilarious, Well-Executed Office Pranks

Photo: Fork Party
In the 9-5 grind, we typically try get a lot of work done. However, when it comes to office pranks, we spend a lot more time and effort executing the perfect setup for your newly pranked co-worker.Why do we spend so much more time on pranks than actual work?
Well, obviously it’s a lot of fun, and it’s a break from real work.
Click here to see the pranks >
This post originally appeared at Fork Party.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.