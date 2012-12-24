The 25 Most Expensive Domain Names Of All Time

Photo: Snob models via Flickr

A few weeks ago, Investing.com was sold for a whopping $2.45 million. But that’s not even close to the highest price someone’s paid for a domain name.



We collaborated with DN Journal and put together a list of the 25 most expensive domains in the world.

Not surprisingly, sex and gambling-related domains were the biggest money makers.

NOTE: Web businesses have other assets and are not domain only sales, so they were not eligible for this list. For example, Insure.com was bought for $16 million as a fully-operating, profitable company.

DN Journal only reports domain names sold after 2003 because prior sales are not verified by credible sources. Also, most buyers and sellers remain anonymous for legal reasons, so names/companies are not included in this article.

