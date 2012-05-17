The 20 Most Expensive Colleges In America

Photo: Flickr/brosner
As the debate over college tuition costs rages on, students and families are still paying tens of thousands of dollars for a college diploma.Once again, Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York ranked as the most expensive private college in America, according to the 2011-2012 figures from the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Annual tuition, along with room and board, costs $59,170 at the liberal arts school, a 3.1 per cent increase over last year.
But there was some notable movement on this year’s list of the most expensive private colleges and universities.
$54,988 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.6 per cent increase over last year.
Founded just 50 years ago, Pitzer has a student population of just over 1,000 and is close to Los Angeles.
There's a heavy curricular emphasis the social sciences and international programs. U.S. News & World Report ranks it the 42nd best liberal arts college.
$55,050 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.9 per cent increase over last year.
Haverford is the 10th best liberal arts college in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report's latest figures.
Located outside of Philadelphia, Haverford has both the oldest college soccer team and only varsity cricket team in the country.
$55,079 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 4.7 per cent increase over last year.
Located in Chestnut Hill, this Jesuit college was ranked #31 among national universities by U.S. News & World Report.
Students compete in in nearly 30 NCAA Division I varsity sports.
$55,111 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.4 per cent increase over last year.
The school, with an undergraduate population of 7,138, has an acceptance rate just over 20 per cent.
In 2006 it received $434 million in federal research funds, ranking seventh among private universities receiving federal research and development support.
$55,135 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.9 per cent increase over last year.
A women's college that turned co-ed in 1969, Vassar has one of the largest college library systems in the U.S.
Notable alumnae include poet Edna St. Vincent Millay and Meryl Streep.
$55,276 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 4.4 per cent increase over last year.
The school, a technological university, is located in northern New Jersey. It's known for its engineering, science, and technological management programs.
A Stevens alum and a Stevens faculty member have both been awarded Nobel prizes in physics and chemistry, respectively.
$55,300 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.8 per cent increase over last year.
Bates, the first coeducational college in New England, has around 30 undergraduate majors.
It was ranked #21 among national liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report.
$55,365 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 5.6 per cent increase over last year.
Dartmouth is the 11th best university in the U.S., according to U.S News & World Report.
The school's current president, Jim Kim, was just tapped to be the next head of the World Bank.
Famous alumni include Nelson Rockefeller, Timothy Geithner, and Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.
$55,416 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 4.1 per cent increase over last year.
The university, which has around 5,000 undergraduates, is affiliated with 49 Rhodes Scholars and 87 Nobel Prize laureates.
In 2008, the University spent $423.7 million on scientific research, and the school has a heavy focus on economics.
$55,450 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 4 per cent increase over last year.
Located in the state capital, Trinity College has around 2,300 undergrads and is ranked #37 on U.S. News & World Report's list of top liberal arts colleges.
The school has a 10:1 student-faculty ratio and recently added more than 20 young teacher/scholars to its faculty. All classes are taught by Trinity faculty, not graduate students.
$55,556 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 4.8 per cent increase over last year.
Vanderbilt has around 12,000 students from the U.S. and more than 90 foreign countries in four undergraduate and six graduate and professional schools.
The school is ranked #17 among national universities by U.S. News & World Report.
$55,556 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.9 per cent increase over last year.
Barnard, the all-girls college in New York City, is the 'most sought-after liberal arts college for women in the United States.'
Barnard students can take classes, play sports, and join organisations at nearby Columbia University, giving the school a liberal-arts-college-meets-Ivy-league-school feel.
$55,592 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.9 per cent increase over last year.
Bard College is a small liberal arts school located in the Hudson Valley. Classes typically have no more than 18 students and are taught by full faculty members.
Notable faculty members include journalists mark Danner and Ian Buruma, novelist Chinua Achebe, and poets John Ashbery and Ann Lauterbach.
Several Nobel Prize winners have also taught at the college, including Saul Bellow and Isaac Bashevis Singer.
$55,742for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.8 per cent increase over last year.
A major research institution, Hopkins in 2009 received $1.86 billion in federal research grants--more than any other U.S. university.
33 Nobel Prize winners have been associated with the university, either as faculty members or alumni.
Hopkins was the tenth most expensive university in 1990, when tuition cost $22,200, including room and board.
$55,865 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 5 per cent increase over last year.
Claremont was founded as a men's school and went co-ed in 1976.
The school's curricular emphasis is on the social sciences, particularly economics, government, international relations, and psychology. About 40 per cent of undergraduate students major in either government or economics.
$56,006 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
Wesleyan offers more than 900 courses in 40 departments, and sponsors international programs in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.
Campus facilities include an eight-court squash centre, skating rink, and 11-building centre for the arts.
$56,268 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 5 per cent increase over last year.
Harvey Mudd is one of the top maths, science, and engineering colleges in the U.S., offering nine majors in those fields.
The school, which is located 35 miles from Los Angeles, has the highest-earning graduates, according to a recent PayScale report.
Two-thirds of Harvey Mudd's classes have fewer than 20 students, and more than 80 per cent of classes have fewer than 30 students.
$56,310 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 4.5 per cent increase over last year.
Columbia's General Studies school is one of three undergraduate colleges at the prestigious university, and is known for its non-traditional and international students.
The high price tag gets you access to some of the world's best professors, including Nobel Prize winners Joseph Stiglitz and Robert Mundell. And it opens the door to the university's 22 libraries and state-of-the-art research facilities.
Columbia is also embarking on a major campus expansion project in northern Manhattan.
$56,787 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.7 per cent increase over last year.
Located in downtown Manhattan, NYU has nearly 20,000 undergraduates and is ranked #33 among national universities by U.S. News & World Report.
The school is currently undergoing a massive expansion project, which is expected to take 25 years and will add 6 million square feet of buildings.
$59,170 for tuition, fees, room and board in 2011-2012.
A 3.1 per cent increase over last year.
The most expensive college in America, Sarah Lawrence, is located around 15 miles north of Manhattan.
The school boasts a 9:1 student-faculty ratio, and small seminars comprise more than 90 per cent of all classes.
Sarah Lawrence faculty 'have twice the student contact as professors at other institutions,' according to the school's website.
