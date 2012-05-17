The 20 Most Expensive Colleges In America

Photo: Flickr/brosner

As the debate over college tuition costs rages on, students and families are still paying tens of thousands of dollars for a college diploma.Once again, Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York ranked as the most expensive private college in America, according to the 2011-2012 figures from the Chronicle of Higher Education.



Annual tuition, along with room and board, costs $59,170 at the liberal arts school, a 3.1 per cent increase over last year.

But there was some notable movement on this year’s list of the most expensive private colleges and universities.

