The 20 Most Expensive Buildings In New York City

AP 15 Central Park West continues to dominate as New York’s priciest condo.

CityRealty is out with its quarterly ranking of the most expensive condominium buildings in New York City, and billionaire fortress 15 Central Park West has once again taken the top spot.

The building, home to a long list of bankers, celebrities, and titans of business, including Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Sting, has held the top spot for a full year, with the average apartment there selling for $US6,288 per-square-foot, and the highest-selling unit this quarter going for $US8,556 per-square-foot, according to CityRealty.

A former aide to the world’s wealthiest man, Carlos Slim, just sold a pair of apartments there for $US29 million, according to The New York Observer. And earlier this year, a penthouse there sold for $US48 million, making it the priciest sale of Q2.

Overall, CityRealty found a sharp increase in the price of luxury condos in New York City over the past year. During Q2, 204 apartments were sold in the 100 buildings that make up the company’s index, at an average price of $US2,333. That’s a 22% increase from the same quarter in 2013.

Below, the top 20 condo buildings in New York City, according to CityRealty:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.