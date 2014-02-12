The 20 Most Desirable Women Of The Year

Every year, AskMen asks their readers to vote on the most desirable women in the world. The results are in, and here are the top 20.

In 2012, Marissa Mayer took on what seemed to some an impossible task: Turning Yahoo! around. But if anyone has a shot at saving the tech behemoth, it’s the young Silicon Valley power broker. Mayer has made some bold choices — buying Tumblr, for one — and though numbers may not show a total 180, she has undeniably reinvigorated the brand.

At the end of 2013, Rihanna broke the record for most No. 1 pop songs. That’s no surprise to fans of the Barbadian superstar, who has been named the sexiest woman alive by more than one men’s magazine. Also notable: she can twerk upside down (see the “Pour It Up” video for proof).

Rita Ora is a pop star for the modern age. The genre-blurring singer is 100% edge, with none of the faux-innocence of the Britney era. Born in Kosovo and raised in London, Ora released her first album in 2012 and has been riding a wave of popularity since. We dig her over-the-top look.

The Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope is played out, but that hasn’t turned us off from the OG MPDG herself, Zooey Deschanel. The actress’s blue eyes and hipster quirkiness have enchanted men everywhere, and factor heavily into us agreeing to watch New Girl with our girlfriends. Zooey, you give “adorkable” a good name.

We’ll admit that we had started to take Scarlett Johansson for granted. We knew she was hot, but she was a bit overexposed. Then Don Jon came out and reminded us of those curves. And then Her reminded us of that voice. We’re back on the bandwagon. Big time.

When the lovely and infamously virginal Lolo Jones competed (underwhelmingly, it has to be said) in track and field at the Summer Olympics, we thought it would be four more years till we heard from her again. How wrong we were. Jones took it upon herself to take up a new sport — bobsled — and somehow managed to qualify for the Sochi Games. We’ll be cheering her on.

Olivia Wilde is uber-girlfriend material: She’s witty (follow her on Twitter for proof), beautiful (like, crazy beautiful) and resolutely down to earth. No matter what role she’s playing, that inherent likability shines through (her cameo in Her was particularly memorable). Jason Sudeikis is a lucky, lucky man.

Cara Delevingne is the it-girl of the moment. What that means is that everyone thinks she’s cool. And by everyone, we mean people like Rihanna, with whom she’s been photographed partying up a storm. Her distinctive facial features have made her one of the most in-demand models on the planet, and now she is, inevitably, making her way into acting.

The fact that Google suggests “bra size” when you search “Kat Dennings” says something about her appeal to men. But there’s more to the Thor and 2 Broke Girls actress than curves. Her combination of comedic timing and indie-girl coolness makes her irresistible, both onscreen and off.

In 2013, Beyoncé officially transcended pop stardom to become something akin to royalty. Her innovative “visual” album proved that no marketing is necessary for a star of her calibre, and convinced us for the umpteenth time of her general unattainable perfection. We’ve got to hand it to Jay Z — we’d feel insufficient in her presence.

Kate Moss recently turned 40 and posed for Playboy, which means that, yes, it’s time to use the “fine wine” cliché. We dig her now even more than we did during her waif-y heyday, and look forward to seeing her plastered across billboards and magazines for many years to come. She is and always will be an icon.

Gentlemen, we have our 21st-century Sharon Stone. Newcomer Margot Robbie gave a new generation their Basic Instinct moment when she performed in that already infamous no-underwear scene with Leo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. Now that she’s impressed audiences everywhere with her looks and acting chops (she does a great Brooklyn accent), her A-list ascent is all but guaranteed.

The only common factor in the chameleonic Amy Adams’ roles is the humanity — and beauty — she brings to all of them. After appearing in pretty much every major film of 2013, the actress is taking a bit of break in 2014, but will star in Tim Burton’s Big Eyes.

Just when we thought Kerry Washington couldn’t get any more perfect, she had to go and host SNL and prove that she can do comedy just as well as she can do the type-A Olivia Pope. We also credit the heart-wrenchingly beautiful Scandal star for making us develop a thing for women in power suits.

Where do we start with Kate Upton? Her inclusion on this list really needs no explanation — we men are simple creatures, after all. Let’s just say that we’re continually impressed by all that she’s accomplished in her career, and that in every interview, she seems like a super-cool girl.

It’s no secret that Emma Watson is gorgeous. She long ago shed associations to the frizzy-haired Hermione and has emerged from child stardom poised and scandal-free. We couldn’t take our eyes off her in The Bling Ring and will be in theatres when her next flick, the biblical epic Noah, premieres.

There’s no one more likable in Hollywood than Jennifer Lawrence. She’s got it all: beauty, talent and the inimitable goofiness that sets her apart from other A-listers. She was utterly astounding in American Hustle, and we’ll be watching when X-Men: Days of Future Past and the next instalment of Hunger Games hit theatres this year.

You may not recognise her name, but you definitely know Emily Ratajkowski as the topless brunette who pranced about with Robin Thicke and Pharrell in the “Blurred Lines” video. With her deadly curves and coma-inducing pout, Ratajkowski was catapulted to immediate fame, and is now rumoured to have a spread in this year’s Swimsuit Issue.

There’s something about Alison Brie that attracts men like moths to a flame. It has to do with a rare-in-Hollywood combination of her smouldering good looks, comedic goofiness and down-to-earth attitude. She first came to our attention in Mad Men, but it’s really in Community that her talents shine through. We’re thrilled that it’s back on air.

No other show has as devoted a fanbase as Game of Thrones. Emilia Clarke may be known mostly for her role as Daenerys Targaryen, but to viewers, the otherworldly beauty is everything. Anticipation is riding crazy-high for the show’s return, but we’re also looking forward to Clarke’s starring role in Dom Hemingway. Mark our words: This will be her year.

