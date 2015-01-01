The 20 Most Beautiful Apps Of The Year

What makes an app catch your eye?

We think the most beautiful apps of the year use colour creatively, simplify otherwise annoying experiences, spark our imaginations with fantastic game environments, and incorporate images cleverly to keep us coming back for more.

These are the most beautiful apps of 2014.

Waterlogue turns your photos into artistic watercolors. Waterlogue lets you watch as it paints over your photos to create a beautiful watercolor version. There's 14 different styles, and you can create the perfect picture by tweaking wetness, pen outlines, and colours. Price: $US2.99 Manual gives photography experts full access to all of your camera's settings. Manual lets you open up the hood of your iPhone's camera, giving you full independent control of advanced settings like shutter, ISO, white balance, focus, and exposure compensation. When you're done editing, all of your photos save directly to your iPhone's Camera Roll. Price: $US1.99 (iOS) Vesper is an elegant way to record your thoughts. Vesper is a note-taking app that takes a lot of the hassle out of organising your thoughts. You can easily tag each entry so you can search for a specific thought by keyword later, and all your notes will be synced to your Vesper account, free of charge. Reorganising your notes is made simple with a hold-and-drag motion, and if you want to prevent a cluttered collection, a simple swipe archives your entry. Price: $US2.99 (iOS) Bicolor is a challenging puzzle game where each level only has two colours. Designed to be easy to grasp but extremely difficult to master, Bicolor gets the tiny details right with incredible audio, challenging puzzles, and a beautiful design that only features two colours at once. Price: $US0.99 (iOS) Elevate won Apple's 'iPhone App of the Year' award. Elevate features 25 short mini games that train your brain by asking you questions that will build your memory, reading comprehension, writing, maths, focus, and speaking skills. Price: Free Level Money helps you budget your spending in an easy and elegant way. Level Money links to your bank account to help you know how much you can spend today, meaning you never have to manually input your purchases. It takes into account your income, monthly spending habits, and how much you're trying to save. If you spend more than you should on a given day, the app will adjust and tell you to spend less the following day. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Litely is great photo app for adding subtle filters. Litely is powerful photo app that gives your photos a film-like tone. You can tap the screen with two fingers to see what your photo looked like before adding any presets, and the app's non-destructive editing features means you never have to worry about losing your original. Price: Free (iOS) Yahoo News Digest turns browsing the news into a beautiful experience. Yahoo News Digest sends you two curated digests of 7-10 articles each day: once in the morning and once in the evening. The articles pull from multiple sources, including essential factual nuggets called 'atoms' that give you all you need to know in a beautiful format. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Threes is a smart and simple game that quickly grows on you. Threes is all about adding tiles together that add up to three or a multiple of three. Combining blocks frees up space, and keeps you in the game. Price: $US1.99 (iOS), $US0.99 (Android) Monument Valley lets you explore fantastical environments with impossible geometry. Monument Valley is brimming with surreal environments featuring complex structures with impossible geometry. By rotating each map, you can help guide Princess Ida through the maize of hidden paths and optical illusions. Price: $US3.99 (iOS, Android) Storehouse turns your photos into vivid visual narratives. Storehouse makes it easy to snap pictures and format them into a beautiful and smart layout that lets you tell a story. The Storehouse Newsfeed also features great curated content, and it's a great place to discover picture-based narratives from talented photographers. Price: Free (iOS) Broken Age is stunning fantasy story from legendary game developer Tim Schafer. Broken Age is a hand-painted adventure game that features voice acting from Elijah Wood and Jack Black. There's a full orchestral soundtrack, gorgeous graphics, and a lovely coming-of-age story that tells the tale of teenagers Vella and Shay who live in different worlds. As you follow their stories, you can switch between their worlds and characters. Price: $US9.99 (iPad only) Paper by Facebook combines your Newsfeed and current events in an beautiful way. Paper features an incredible attention to detail, getting rid of the clutter of your Facebook Newsfeed and instead focusing on the pictures and words of each post. You can post directly to Facebook from within the app, or customise the topics you'll see with a nifty carousel that lets you mix culture, science, news, and whatever other topics are up your alley. Price: Free (iOS) Device 6 might be the most unusual game out there. Device6 is a narrative experience that combines puzzles, thrillers, and literature to create one of the most experimental apps we've ever seen. This text-based mystery lets you play detective as you sift through audio clips, entries, and pictures to uncover new clues. Price: $US3.99 (iOS) Yahoo Weather is the best looking weather app out there. Yahoo Weather is an award-winning weather app that is elegant, informative, and plenty useful. The app is packed with gestures, and displays photos that match your location, time of day, and current weather conditions. Price: Free (iOS, Android) Leo's Fortune is the most beautiful platform adventure game we've ever seen on mobile. Leo's Fortune puts you in control of Leo as he bounces, slides, and soars through luscious hand-crafted levels in pursuit of his stolen gold. Leo's Fortune's gameplay is intuitive and downright fun, and the app won an Apple Design Award this year for its stellar overall design. Price: $US2.99 (iOS, Android) Alien Blue is the best app for browsing Reddit on the go. Reddit, the so-called 'front page of the internet,' is an ever-changing ecosystem of interesting articles, pictures, and discussions, but it's notoriously messy to browse on your smartphone. Alien Blue fixes that, wrapping Reddit's content into an eye-catching design that brings to focus the essentials information like photos, post titles, and comments. Price: Free (iOS, iPad) The Room Two is a smart and foreboding sequel to The Room. The Room Two continues the tone of the original with another dark and eerie set of objects and rooms to explore. To solve the mystery of why you're trapped, The Room Two has you tinker and physically explore the objects around you. The game's atmosphere and soundtrack only add to the realism of the experience, making it a great game to play with headphones. Price: $US0.99 (iOS, Android) Minecraft -- Pocket Edition is the perfect game for building whatever you imagine. Minecraft is a game that's all about building your own world, using blocks. You can build detailed recreations of your favourite fictional environment, check out other people's creations, or just try to create something completely new. The pocket edition randomly generates worlds and also has an expansive multiplayer mode so you can play with friends. Price: $US6.99 (iOS, Android) Humin acts like your very own digital butler. Humin is an app that remembers all the tiny details about how and where you met someone, so you can focus on the moment instead of remembering. All you need is someone's number, and Humin will do the rest. You'll then be able to search through your contacts using familiar phrases like 'met last week' or 'lives in Brooklyn.' Price: Free (iOS, Android) Curious to see if your Mac can surprise you? 10 Secret Features Hidden In Your Mac >>

