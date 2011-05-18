The 20 Most Massive First Round Investments Ever Raised

Sorry colour, you’re not even close to making the cut.

Photo: colour

If you thought colour’s $41 million pre-launch investment was big, think again.We worked with Dow Jones to find the 20 biggest first rounds ever raised in the US; the list starts at a whopping $125 million.



Most of the massive investments were pre-dotcom bust — only four of the rounds were raised after 2000.

Money didn’t save them all either. Two of the top four companies are now out of business.

Topping the list are an airline company, a renewable energy company, and a whole lot of wireless communication companies.

