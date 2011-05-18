The 20 Most Massive First Round Investments Ever Raised

Photo: colour
If you thought colour’s $41 million pre-launch investment was big, think again.We worked with Dow Jones to find the 20 biggest first rounds ever raised in the US; the list starts at a whopping $125 million.
Most of the massive investments were pre-dotcom bust — only four of the rounds were raised after 2000.
Money didn’t save them all either. Two of the top four companies are now out of business.
Topping the list are an airline company, a renewable energy company, and a whole lot of wireless communication companies.
Vision: Build the next generation fibre optic telecommunications network and provide a package of all services for the home and home office (via Startup Zone)
Industry: Information Technology, Wired Telecommunications Service Provider
Close date: October 25, 2000
Current status: Acquired/Merged
Investors: Bank America Capital Investors, Citi Private Equity Inc., Frontenac Company*, Grove Street Advisors, RBC Capital Partners, Soros Fund Management LLC, The Bessemer Group Inc
Vision: Flights and tickets to more than 50 destinations; maintain free accommodations, cheap air fair, and excellent customer service.
Industry: Consumer Services, Travel Arrangement/Tourism
Close date: December 16, 1998
Current status: Publicly-held
Investors: BancBoston Ventures, CCMP Capital Advisors LLC, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, Soros Fund Management LLC*, Weston Presidio
*The lead investor
Vision: Products for commercial real estate companies that provide consistency, transparency, and efficiency.
Industry: Information technology, Vertical market applications software
Close date: February 8, 2000
Current status: Acquired/merged
Investors: @Ventures, Gleacher Partners, HM Capital Partners, TH Lee Putnam Ventures
Vision: Offer reliable high-speed Internet and business phone service.
Industry: Information technology, Wired telecommunications service providers
Close date: February 8, 2000
Current status: Publicly-held
Investors: Battery Ventures, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC*, Morgan Stanley Private Equity, VantagePoint Capital Partners
*The lead investor
Vision: Acquires, developes, and commercializes anti-cancer agents in the United States and internationally.
Industry: Healthcare, Biotechnology Therapeutics
Close date: May 15, 2009
Current status: Private & independent
Investors: Aberdare Ventures, Abingworth Management Inc., Domain Associates LLC, Frazier Healthcare Ventures, Management, New Enterprise Associates, ProQuest Investments, Versant Venture Management LLC
Vision: To provide an integrated broadband solution for carriers and Internet Service Providers requiring superior services into and out of Northern Europe (via fibre Optics Weekly Update)
Industry: Information technology, Wired telecommunications service providers
Close date: January 13, 2000
Current status: Out of business
Investors: Columbia Capital LLC, Dolphin Equity Partners LP*, HarbourVest Partners LLC, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, Norwest Venture Partners
*The lead investor
Vision: A graphics design and a two-way radio dispatch company, providing products, services, and technical maintenance to two-way radio users (via Bloomberg Businessweek).
Industry: Information technology, Wireless telecommunications service providers
Close date: March 24, 2000
Current status: Acquired/Merged
Investors: Boston Millennia Partners, CenterPoint Ventures, Columbia Capital LLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC*, Noro-Moseley Partners, Northwood Ventures, Pamlico Capital, Rho Ventures, Sevin Rosen Funds
*The lead investor
Vision: Wireless broadband service that delivers easy high speed internet and digital voice service.
Industry: Information technology, Wireless telecommunications service providers
Close date: June 1, 2004
Current status: Publicly-held
Investors: Intel Capital
Vision: A new standard for small, low-power processor modules without legacy support.
Industry: Information technology, Communications software
Close date: June 13, 2000
Current status: Out of business
Investors: Amerindo Investment Advisors, Benchmark Capital, Bowman Capital, Capital Research & Management Company, Cisco Systems, Morgan Stanley, Nortel Networks, Sands Brothers, Technology Crossover Ventures
Vision: 'Provides rapid delivery of data transport services including SONET/SDH, Wavelength-division multiplexing and Ethernet as well as IP connectivity, dark fibre and carrier-neutral colocation. Looking Glass also offers custom design and build services for specific campus or data centre requirements.' (via Wikipedia)
Industry: Information technology, Wired telecommunications service providers
Close date: April 5, 2000
Current status: Acquired/Merged
Investors: Battery Ventures, Individual Investors, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC*
*The lead investor
Vision: 'Provider of next generation mobile processing software that powers the Adaptive Web.' (via Venturebeat)
Industry: Information technology, Communications software
Close date: April 11, 2000
Current status: Acquired/Merged
Investors: Battery Ventures, Individual Investors, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC*
*The lead investor
Vision: Working to produce a market-based transportation infrastructure that supports electric vehicles.
Industry: Energy and utilities, Renewable energy
Close date: November 20, 2007
Current status: Private & independent
Investors: Individual Investors, Israel Cleantech Ventures, Maniv Bioventures, Morgan Stanley, Musea Ventures, VantagePoint Capital Partners
Vision: Texas-based broadband communications company that offers a full suite of Internet, TV and Phone services for residential and business customers.
Industry: Information technology, Wired telecommunications service providers
Close date: February 23, 2000
Current status: Acquired/Merged
Investors: Alta Communications Inc., Austin Ventures, BancBoston Ventures, Centennial Ventures Inc., CIBC Capital Partners, Convergent Investors, HarbourVest Partners LLC, J.H. Whitney & Co. LLC*, Kinetic Ventures LLC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Prime New Ventures, South Atlantic Venture Funds, Sowell & Co, TD Capital Communications Partners, Trinity Ventures, Weiss, Peck & Greer Venture Partner
*The lead investor
Vision: 'Engages in building and operating fibre optic communications networks in metropolitan commerce centres in the United States and internationally.' (via Bloomberg Businessweek).
Industry: Information technology, Wired telecommunications service providers
Close date: May 30, 2000
Current status: Acquired/Merged
Investors: Alta Communications Inc., Columbia Capital LLC, Providence Equity Partners LLC*, Spencer Trask Ventures, Telcom Ventures
*The lead investor
Vision: A full service, independent insurance firm providing dedicated brokerage and risk management services.
Industry: Business and financial services, Insurance
Close date: April 22, 2005
Current status: Private & independent
Investors: Century Capital Management, Credit Suisse First Boston, Highfields Capital Management, Individual Investors, Leucadia National Corp, Weston Presidio
Vision: 'Provides broadband multi-media services to residents and businesses in Carolina (via Bloomberg Busniessweek).
Industry: Business and financial services, Insurance
Close date: May 16, 2000
Current status: Out of business
Investors: Bank of America, California State Teachers' Retirement System, Carousel Capital, HarbourVest Partners LLC, J.H. Whitney & Co. LLC, JPMorgan Partners, M/C Venture Partners*, Morgan Stanley, Nautic Partners LLC, Pamlico Capital, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Spectrum Equity Investors, Wachovia Capital Associates
*The lead investor
Vision: 'Provide telecommunication applications including telephone, video, and data services via a single digital fibre broadband network.' (via Bloomberg Businessweek)
Industry: Information technology, Internet service providers
Close date: December 7, 1999
Current status: Out of business
Investors: Bachow & Associates, California State Teachers' Retirement System, Cornerstone Equity Investors LLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., M/C Venture Partners, Nautic Partners LLC, Norwest Venture Partners, Pamlico Capital, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Spectrum Equity Investors
Vision: Developing carrier-grade broadband solutions for customers and ensuring bandwidth is never a constraint.
Industry: Information technology, Wired communications equipment
Close date: October 28, 1999
Current status: Acquired/Merged
Investors: California Public Employees' Retirement System, Individual Investors, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, New Enterprise Associates, PCG Ventures, TPG Capital LP, U.S. Venture Partners
Vision: Sell television programming, local and long-distance phone service and Internet access and offer residential broadband. (via Sacramento Business Journal)
Industry: Information technology, Wired telecommunications service providers
Close date: November 1, 1999
Current status: Acquired/Merged
Investors: BCI Partners, Blackstone Group, Columbia Capital LLC, Dolphin Equity Partners LP, Duff Ackerman & Goodrich LLC, GE Capital, Equity, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, Oak Investment Partners, Pamlico Capital, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TeleSoft Partners
