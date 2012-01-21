The 20 Hottest Metropolitan Areas In The World

Sure, global growth has decelerated significantly lately.
But many cities in the world just aren’t feeling the squeeze.
The Brookings Institution has released its annual survey of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the world. Similar to previous years, the “developing” world won in a landslide. Just three of the areas in the top 200 were in the West.
The index combines the percentage changes of income and employment growth into a standardized index using data from Oxford Economics, Moody’s and the U.S. Census.
Country: Malaysia
2010 Income Growth: 1.0 %
2010 Job Growth: 4.9 %
Main Industries: Finance, Trade, Real Estate
Comments: For better or worse, Kuala Lumpur was recently called a 'mini Los Angeles' by the World Bank.
Source: Brookings
Country: USA
2010 Income Growth: 5.5 %
2010 Job Growth: 2.5 %
Main Industries: Energy exploration, manufacturing, health care
Comments: The Houston area continues to add thousands of jobs in oil and gas extraction thanks to drilling in the nearby Eagle Ford Shale.
Source: Brookings
Country: Indonesia
2010 Income Growth: 5.5 %
2010 Job Growth: 3.0 %
Main Industries: Financial services, trade, manufacturing
Comments: Fitch raised Indonesia's sovereign rating to investment grade last month.
Source: Brookings
Country: Argentina
2010 Income Growth: 7.3 %
2010 Job Growth: 2.5 %
Main Industries: Finance, energy investment, manufacturing, advertising
Comments: The US Energy Information Administration recently ranked Argentina third globally in terms of technically recoverable shale gas resources with 774,000 billion cubic feet.
Source: Brookings
Country: China
2010 Income Growth: 6.7 %
2010 Job Growth: 3.0 %
Main Industries: Manufacturing
Comments: Audi is completing a plant in Foshan that in 2013 will begin building 200,000 vehicles per year.
Source: Brookings
Country: China
2010 Income Growth: 8.4 %
2010 Job Growth: 2.2 %
Main Industries: Exports
Comments: Sinopec recently completed a 200,000 barrel-per-day crude oil refining plant in the area.
Source: Brookings, Hoovers.com
Country: India
2010 Income Growth: 6.2 %
2010 Job Growth: 4.3 %
Main Industries: Diversified
Comments: 'Bollygarchs' at conglomerates Tata Group, Reliance Industries and Bharti Enterprises continue to transform the city.
Source: Brookings
Country: China
2010 Income Growth: 9.3 %
2010 Job Growth: 2.7 %
Main Industries: Electronics and auto manufacturing, energy
Comments: Zhongshan International Golf Villa, designed by Gary Player, was recently named the country's second-best luxury residence by China Daily.
Source: Brookings, China Daily
Country: China
2010 Income Growth: 9.8 %
2010 Job Growth: 2.5 %
Main Industries: Metallurgy, machinery, textiles
Comments: Wuhan Iron and Steel Co. is becoming a big player in China's expansion into Africa.
Source: Brookings
Country: Shenyang
2010 Income Growth: 11.6 %
2010 Job Growth: 1.7 %
Main Industries: Transport manufacturing, machine tool manufacturing, software
Comments: The Economist projects Shenyang to continue to see surging income growth into 2014.
Source: Brookings
Country: Chile
2010 Income Growth: 5.7 %
2010 Job Growth: 4.9 %
Main Industries: Diversified
Comments: When completed, Costanera centre's Gran Torre Santiago will become the second-tallest building in the southern hemisphere at nearly 1000 ft.
Source: Brookings
Country: China
2010 Income Growth: 6.5 %
2010 Job Growth: 4.9 %
Main Industries: Manufacturing, real estate, finance
Comments: 285 companies are now listed on Shenzhen-based ChiNext, China's answer to NASDAQ.
Source: Brookings
Country: Turkey
2010 Income Growth: 5.3 %
2010 Job Growth: 5.6 %
Main Industries: Diversified
Comment: Government recently announced plans to press forward with a third bridge across the Bosphorus, although risks in the Turkish economy persist.
Source: Brookings
Country: Turkey
2010 Income Growth: 5.4 %
2010 Job Growth: 5.7 %
Main Industries: Foodstuffs, textiles, aerospace
Comments: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. continues to expand its relationships with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
Source: Brookings
Country: China
2010 Income Growth: 5.8 %
2010 Job Growth: 5.5 %
Main Industries: Textiles, medicine, manufacturing
Comments: Hangzhou-based food and beverage producer Wahaha, run by China's richest man Zong Qinghou, is now 51-per cent owned by French firm Danone.
Source: Brookings
Country: Turkey
2010 Income Growth: 5.5 %
2010 Job Growth: 5.6 %
Main Industries: Foodstuffs, tobacco, manufacturing, finance
Comments: The Izmir-based TurkDex index saw over 80,000,000 contracts traded in 2010, though that number fell significantly in 2011.
Source: Brookings
Country: Saudi Arabia
2010 Income Growth: 7.0 %
2010 Job Growth: 5.5 %
Main Industries: Exports, finance
Comment: Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, nephew of King Abdullah, wants to build a tower in Jeddah that would be taller than the Burj Khalifa.
Source: Brookings
Country: Saudi Arabia
2010 Income Growth: 7.8 %
2010 Job Growth: 6.3 %
Main Industries: Diversified
Comment: Aramco is rapidly expanding natural gas investments.
Source: Brookings
Country: China
2010 Income Growth: 9.8 %
2010 Job Growth: 5.8 %
Main Industries: Diversified
Comment: Shanghai-based Baosteel recently became first Chinese non-lender to issue corporate bonds in renminbi.
Source: Brookings
