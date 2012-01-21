The 20 Hottest Metropolitan Areas In The World

Sure, global growth has decelerated significantly lately.



But many cities in the world just aren’t feeling the squeeze.

The Brookings Institution has released its annual survey of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the world. Similar to previous years, the “developing” world won in a landslide. Just three of the areas in the top 200 were in the West.

The index combines the percentage changes of income and employment growth into a standardized index using data from Oxford Economics, Moody’s and the U.S. Census.

