The 20 Hottest Metropolitan Areas In The World

Rob Wile
shanghai from jin mao tower

Sure, global growth has decelerated significantly lately.

But many cities in the world just aren’t feeling the squeeze.

The Brookings Institution has released its annual survey of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the world.  Similar to previous years, the “developing” world won in a landslide. Just three of the areas in the top 200 were in the West.

The index combines the percentage changes of income and employment growth into a standardized index using data from Oxford Economics, Moody’s and the U.S. Census.

#20 Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

2010 Income Growth: 1.0 %

2010 Job Growth: 4.9 %

Main Industries: Finance, Trade, Real Estate

Comments: For better or worse, Kuala Lumpur was recently called a 'mini Los Angeles' by the World Bank.

Source: Brookings

#19 Houston

Country: USA

2010 Income Growth: 5.5 %

2010 Job Growth: 2.5 %

Main Industries: Energy exploration, manufacturing, health care

Comments: The Houston area continues to add thousands of jobs in oil and gas extraction thanks to drilling in the nearby Eagle Ford Shale.

Source: Brookings

#17 Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

2010 Income Growth: 5.5 %

2010 Job Growth: 3.0 %

Main Industries: Financial services, trade, manufacturing

Comments: Fitch raised Indonesia's sovereign rating to investment grade last month.

Source: Brookings

#16 Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

2010 Income Growth: 7.3 %

2010 Job Growth: 2.5 %

Main Industries: Finance, energy investment, manufacturing, advertising

Comments: The US Energy Information Administration recently ranked Argentina third globally in terms of technically recoverable shale gas resources with 774,000 billion cubic feet.

Source: Brookings

#15 Foshan

Country: China

2010 Income Growth: 6.7 %

2010 Job Growth: 3.0 %

Main Industries: Manufacturing

Comments: Audi is completing a plant in Foshan that in 2013 will begin building 200,000 vehicles per year.

Source: Brookings

#14 Tianjin

Country: China

2010 Income Growth: 8.4 %

2010 Job Growth: 2.2 %

Main Industries: Exports

Comments: Sinopec recently completed a 200,000 barrel-per-day crude oil refining plant in the area.

Source: Brookings, Hoovers.com

#13 Mumbai

Country: India

2010 Income Growth: 6.2 %

2010 Job Growth: 4.3 %

Main Industries: Diversified

Comments: 'Bollygarchs' at conglomerates Tata Group, Reliance Industries and Bharti Enterprises continue to transform the city.

Source: Brookings

#12 Nanjing

Country: China

2010 Income Growth: 9.3 %

2010 Job Growth: 2.7 %

Main Industries: Electronics and auto manufacturing, energy

Comments: Zhongshan International Golf Villa, designed by Gary Player, was recently named the country's second-best luxury residence by China Daily.

Source: Brookings, China Daily

#11 Wuhan

Country: China

2010 Income Growth: 9.8 %

2010 Job Growth: 2.5 %

Main Industries: Metallurgy, machinery, textiles

Comments: Wuhan Iron and Steel Co. is becoming a big player in China's expansion into Africa.

Source: Brookings

#10 Shenyang

Country: Shenyang

2010 Income Growth: 11.6 %

2010 Job Growth: 1.7 %

Main Industries: Transport manufacturing, machine tool manufacturing, software

Comments: The Economist projects Shenyang to continue to see surging income growth into 2014.

Source: Brookings

#9 Santiago

Country: Chile

2010 Income Growth: 5.7 %

2010 Job Growth: 4.9 %

Main Industries: Diversified

Comments: When completed, Costanera centre's Gran Torre Santiago will become the second-tallest building in the southern hemisphere at nearly 1000 ft.

Source: Brookings

#8 Shenzhen

Country: China

2010 Income Growth: 6.5 %

2010 Job Growth: 4.9 %

Main Industries: Manufacturing, real estate, finance

Comments: 285 companies are now listed on Shenzhen-based ChiNext, China's answer to NASDAQ.

Source: Brookings

#7 Istanbul

Country: Turkey

2010 Income Growth: 5.3 %

2010 Job Growth: 5.6 %

Main Industries: Diversified

Comment: Government recently announced plans to press forward with a third bridge across the Bosphorus, although risks in the Turkish economy persist.

Source: Brookings

#6 Ankara

Country: Turkey

2010 Income Growth: 5.4 %

2010 Job Growth: 5.7 %

Main Industries: Foodstuffs, textiles, aerospace

Comments: Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. continues to expand its relationships with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Source: Brookings

#5 Hangzhou

Country: China

2010 Income Growth: 5.8 %

2010 Job Growth: 5.5 %

Main Industries: Textiles, medicine, manufacturing

Comments: Hangzhou-based food and beverage producer Wahaha, run by China's richest man Zong Qinghou, is now 51-per cent owned by French firm Danone.

Source: Brookings

#4 Izmir

Country: Turkey

2010 Income Growth: 5.5 %

2010 Job Growth: 5.6 %

Main Industries: Foodstuffs, tobacco, manufacturing, finance

Comments: The Izmir-based TurkDex index saw over 80,000,000 contracts traded in 2010, though that number fell significantly in 2011.

Source: Brookings

#3 Jeddah

Country: Saudi Arabia

2010 Income Growth: 7.0 %

2010 Job Growth: 5.5 %

Main Industries: Exports, finance

Comment: Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, nephew of King Abdullah, wants to build a tower in Jeddah that would be taller than the Burj Khalifa.

Source: Brookings

#2 Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

2010 Income Growth: 7.8 %

2010 Job Growth: 6.3 %

Main Industries: Diversified

Comment: Aramco is rapidly expanding natural gas investments.

Source: Brookings

#1 Shanghai

Country: China

2010 Income Growth: 9.8 %

2010 Job Growth: 5.8 %

Main Industries: Diversified

Comment: Shanghai-based Baosteel recently became first Chinese non-lender to issue corporate bonds in renminbi.

Source: Brookings

Here are couple cities in the US that have bounced back

