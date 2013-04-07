The 20 Highest-Paid Players In Major League Baseball

Wikimedia CommonsThe Texas Rangers raised eyebrows recently when they gave Elvis Andrus an 8-year, $120 million contract. To many, it seemed crazy to give a weak-hitting shortstop a $100+ million contract.

But to understand Andrus’ contract, it needs to be placed in perspective. In 2015, when the extension begins, Andrus will be making $15 million. That would not even rank among the 20 highest-paid players in baseball this season.

And with television revenue skyrocketing in baseball, salaries will continue to go up at a rapid pace. And it won’t be long until $100 million contracts are the norm, rather than the exception.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some of those $100 million contracts and see who has the highest salaries in Major League Baseball this season (data via BaseballProspectus.com)…

#20 Felix Hernandez, Seattle Mariners — $19.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 7 years, $175.0 million (2013-19)

#19 Cole Hamels, Philadelphia Phillies — $19.5 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 6 years, $144.0 million (2013-18)

#12t Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers — $20.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 7 years, $180 million (2013-19)

#12t Roy Halladay, Philadelphia Phillies — $20.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 3 years, $60 million (2011-13)

#12t Barry Zito, San Francisco Giants — $20.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 7 years, $126 million (2007-13)

#12t Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies — $20.0 million

Position: First Base

Contract: 5 years, $125 million

#12t Carl Crawford, Los Angeles Dodgers — $20.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 7 years, $142.0 million (2011-17)

#12t Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers — $20.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 8 years, $160 million (2012-19)

#12t Matt Cain, San Francisco Giants — $20.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 6 years, $127.5 million (2012-17)

#9t Vernon Wells, New York Yankees — $21.0 million

Position: Outfielder

Contract: 7 years, $126.0 million (2008-14)

#9t Adrian Gonzalez, Los Angeles Dodgers — $21.0 million

Position: First Base

Contract: 7 years, $154.0 million (2012-18)

#9t Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers — $21.0 million

Position: Third Base

Contract: 8 years, $152.3 million (2008-15)

#8 Tim Lincecum, San Francisco Giants — $22.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 2 years, $40.5 million (2012-13)

#7 Mark Teixeira, New York Yankees — $22.5 million

Position: First Base

Contract: 8 years, $180.0 million (2009-16)

#4t Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins — $23.0 million

Position: Catcher

Contract: 8 years, $184.0 million (2011-18)

#4t Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers — $23.0 million

Position: First Base

Contract: 9 years, $214.0 million (2012-20)

#4t C.C. Sabathia, New York Yankees — $23.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 5 years, $122.0 million (2012-16)

#3 Cliff Lee, Philadelphia Phillies — $25.0 million

Position: Starting Pitcher

Contract: 5 years, $120.0 million (2011-15)

#2 Johan Santana, New York Mets — $25.5 million

Position: Starting Pitcher*

Contract: 6 years, $137.5 million (2008-13)

*Will miss the 2013 season due to injury

#1 Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees — $28.0 million

Position: Third Base

Contract: 10 years, $275.0 million (2008-17)

