The 20 Highest-Paid Players In Major League Baseball

Wikimedia CommonsThe Texas Rangers raised eyebrows recently when they gave Elvis Andrus an 8-year, $120 million contract. To many, it seemed crazy to give a weak-hitting shortstop a $100+ million contract.
But to understand Andrus’ contract, it needs to be placed in perspective. In 2015, when the extension begins, Andrus will be making $15 million. That would not even rank among the 20 highest-paid players in baseball this season.
And with television revenue skyrocketing in baseball, salaries will continue to go up at a rapid pace. And it won’t be long until $100 million contracts are the norm, rather than the exception.
On the next few pages we will take a look at some of those $100 million contracts and see who has the highest salaries in Major League Baseball this season (data via BaseballProspectus.com)…
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 7 years, $175.0 million (2013-19)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 6 years, $144.0 million (2013-18)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 7 years, $180 million (2013-19)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 3 years, $60 million (2011-13)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 7 years, $126 million (2007-13)
Position: First Base
Contract: 5 years, $125 million
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 7 years, $142.0 million (2011-17)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 8 years, $160 million (2012-19)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 6 years, $127.5 million (2012-17)
Position: Outfielder
Contract: 7 years, $126.0 million (2008-14)
Position: First Base
Contract: 7 years, $154.0 million (2012-18)
Position: Third Base
Contract: 8 years, $152.3 million (2008-15)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 2 years, $40.5 million (2012-13)
Position: First Base
Contract: 8 years, $180.0 million (2009-16)
Position: Catcher
Contract: 8 years, $184.0 million (2011-18)
Position: First Base
Contract: 9 years, $214.0 million (2012-20)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $122.0 million (2012-16)
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $120.0 million (2011-15)
Position: Starting Pitcher*
Contract: 6 years, $137.5 million (2008-13)
*Will miss the 2013 season due to injury
Position: Third Base
Contract: 10 years, $275.0 million (2008-17)
