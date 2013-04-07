The 20 Highest-Paid Players In Major League Baseball

Wikimedia CommonsThe Texas Rangers raised eyebrows recently when they gave Elvis Andrus an 8-year, $120 million contract. To many, it seemed crazy to give a weak-hitting shortstop a $100+ million contract.



But to understand Andrus’ contract, it needs to be placed in perspective. In 2015, when the extension begins, Andrus will be making $15 million. That would not even rank among the 20 highest-paid players in baseball this season.

And with television revenue skyrocketing in baseball, salaries will continue to go up at a rapid pace. And it won’t be long until $100 million contracts are the norm, rather than the exception.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some of those $100 million contracts and see who has the highest salaries in Major League Baseball this season (data via BaseballProspectus.com)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.