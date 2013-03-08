The 20 Highest-Paid Athletic Directors In College Sports

Photo: AP
It is not a secret that the big winners in this era of $100 million athletic programs are the college football coaches. But in a few select cases, the salaries of athletic directors are starting to approach those of their coaching underlings (data via USAToday.com).On the next few pages we will take a look at the 20 ADs that make the most money amongst schools with a FBS football program.
It should be noted that in some cases, these athletic directors have other duties beyond the athletic department, which will impact their overall pay. Also, of the 114 schools with FBS (Division I) football programs, data was missing for 11 private schools that were not obligated to provide the information.
Salary: $900,000
Other Pay: $0
Potential Bonus: $0
Note: Salary included a one-time $400,000 retention payment for remaining with the school for eight years.
Salary: $900,000
Other Pay: $3,900
Potential Bonus: $650,000
Notes: Salary included a $50,000 one-time payment 'in recognition of your outstanding performance and the additional duties you are performing this year.'
Salary: $1,000,000
Other Pay: $0
Potential Bonus: $760,000
Salary: $1,123,000
Other Pay: $0
Potential Bonus: $0
Notes: Salary included $150,000 one-time payment to cover relocation expenses after leaving job at Miami (FL).
Salary: $1,143,500
Other Pay: $86,500
Potential Bonus: $0
Notes: Salary included one-time payment of $118,500 for coaching the football team in the Rose Bowl.
Salary: $1,233,250
Other Pay: $0
Potential Bonus: $50,000
Notes: Salary includes retention bonus of $550,000.
Salary: $1,401,915
Other Pay: $10,000
Potential Bonus: $344,000
Notes: Salary includes $300,000 in bonuses.
Salary: $3,239,678
Other Pay: $0
Potential Bonus: $0
Notes: Williams also serves as vice chancellor of university affairs, is a tenured law professor, and has served as university general counsel.
