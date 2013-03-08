The 20 Highest-Paid Athletic Directors In College Sports

Cork Gaines
It is not a secret that the big winners in this era of $100 million athletic programs are the college football coaches. But in a few select cases, the salaries of athletic directors are starting to approach those of their coaching underlings (data via USAToday.com).On the next few pages we will take a look at the 20 ADs that make the most money amongst schools with a FBS football program.

It should be noted that in some cases, these athletic directors have other duties beyond the athletic department, which will impact their overall pay. Also, of the 114 schools with FBS (Division I) football programs, data was missing for 11 private schools that were not obligated to provide the information.

#20 Chris Del Conte, Texas Christian — $695,769

Salary: $695,769

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $0

#19 Mark Hollis, Michigan State — $700,000

Salary: $700,000

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $50,000

#18 Dan Guerrero, UCLA — $715,211

Salary: $715,211

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $75,000

#16t Joe Alleva, LSU — $725,000

Salary: $725,000

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $100,000

#16t Dan Radakovich, Clemson — $725,000

Salary: $725,000

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $50,000

#15 Eric Hyman, Texas A&M — $800,000

Salary: $800,000

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $200,000

#14 Dave Hart Jr., Tennessee — $817,250

Salary: $817,250

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $0

#12t Dave Brandon, Michigan — $900,000

Salary: $900,000

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $200,000

#12t Jamie Pollard, Iowa State — $900,000

Salary: $900,000

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $0

Note: Salary included a one-time $400,000 retention payment for remaining with the school for eight years.

#11 Jeff Long, Arkansas — $903,900

Salary: $900,000

Other Pay: $3,900

Potential Bonus: $650,000

Notes: Salary included a $50,000 one-time payment 'in recognition of your outstanding performance and the additional duties you are performing this year.'

#10 Kevin White, Duke — $906,536

Salary: $906,536

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $0

#9 Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma — $1,000,000

Salary: $1,000,000

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $760,000

#8 Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame — $1,026,942

Salary: $1,026,942

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $0

#7 Gene Smith, Ohio State — $1,099,030

Salary: $1,099,030

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $250,000

#6 DeLoss Dodds, Texas — $1,109,041

Salary: $1,107,391

Other Pay: $1,650

Potential Bonus: $125,000

#5 Shawn Eichorst, Nebraska — $1,123,000

Salary: $1,123,000

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $0

Notes: Salary included $150,000 one-time payment to cover relocation expenses after leaving job at Miami (FL).

#4 Barry Alvarez, Wisconsin — $1,230,000

Salary: $1,143,500

Other Pay: $86,500

Potential Bonus: $0

Notes: Salary included one-time payment of $118,500 for coaching the football team in the Rose Bowl.

#3 Jeremy Foley, Florida — $1,233,250

Salary: $1,233,250

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $50,000

Notes: Salary includes retention bonus of $550,000.

#2 Tom Jurich, Louisville — $1,411,915

Salary: $1,401,915

Other Pay: $10,000

Potential Bonus: $344,000

Notes: Salary includes $300,000 in bonuses.

#1 David Williams, Vanderbilt — $3,239,678

Salary: $3,239,678

Other Pay: $0

Potential Bonus: $0

Notes: Williams also serves as vice chancellor of university affairs, is a tenured law professor, and has served as university general counsel.

