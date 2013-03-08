The 20 Highest-Paid Athletic Directors In College Sports

Photo: AP

It is not a secret that the big winners in this era of $100 million athletic programs are the college football coaches. But in a few select cases, the salaries of athletic directors are starting to approach those of their coaching underlings (data via USAToday.com).On the next few pages we will take a look at the 20 ADs that make the most money amongst schools with a FBS football program.



It should be noted that in some cases, these athletic directors have other duties beyond the athletic department, which will impact their overall pay. Also, of the 114 schools with FBS (Division I) football programs, data was missing for 11 private schools that were not obligated to provide the information.

