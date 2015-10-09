The 20 highest-income cities in the world

The U.S. doesn’t get much credit when it comes to leading the world in things beside military spending and the cost of going to college.

But residents certainly are wealthy.

But according to a recent report from the Brookings Institution, half of the world’s 20 highest-income metropolitan areas sit within the US border. The remaining 10 are split between Western Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Researchers arrived at their final list after comparing the gross domestic products (GDP) per capita of the 300 largest metropolitan economies. Of those 300, 204 were in developed countries. The other 96 were in developing countries, such as China and India.

The fact US cities rank so highly on the list isn’t that surprising. The sheer size of the country’s economy, including the number of stocks it trades and its total GDP, dwarfs other countries.

It is one of the main reasons the US was ranked fifth on the list of most innovative countries in the world.

That, and YouTube videos.

