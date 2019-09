The 20 Greatest Power Hitters Of All-Time

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

We all know that Barry Bonds hit more home runs than any other player in Major League Baseball history. Even if we ignore the Performance Enhancing Drugs allegations, that doesn’t necessarily mean he was the greatest slugger of all-time.But how do we compare power hitters?



Home runs is one measure. But that hurts players like Hank Greenberg, who only played 13 seasons. We could also use Slugging Percentage (SLG). But SLG includes singles, so somebody like Ty Cobb will still rank high even though he had almost no power.

One way to compare power hitters is to use a stat called Isolated Power (ISO) which is simply the number of extra-bases per at bat. It is also easily calculated by subtracting batting average from slugging percentage.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the greatest pure power hitters of all-time (min. 1,000 games). And some of the names might surprise you.

