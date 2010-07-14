The 20 Fattest States In The World's Fattest Country

Photo: Flickr User Aroid (www.flickr.com

Everyone’s talking about a new age of austerity and productivity.But that won’t be easy for a country that prefers lazy consumption: America is the world’s fattest country, getting fatter every year, according to a report from Trust for America’s Health.



Costs of an obese workforce for employers include:

lower productivity costing $506 per obese worker annually

over seven times higher medical claims for obese workers

obesity related absenteeism worth $4.3 billion annually

The costs for state and federal government are also startling, with obesity costing nearly $150 billion in annual health care costs.

Large Americans are a major problem, especially for these poor states.

