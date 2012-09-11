Meet The 20 Fastest-Growing Companies On Facebook

Photo: Lancome Facebook

August can be a slow month for marketers — it’s post-Olympics, pre-football, after all. So how have marketers managed to keep Facebook traffic high when there seems to be a lot less to talk about?This list of the top 20 consumer product brands that gained the most new fans on Facebook per day throughout the month of August shows how they attracted new “likes.”



The data was generated by Likester, which operates a marketing platform called Likester AdCenter. The list does not consider entertainment brands, celebrities, or other social media companies, like YouTube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.