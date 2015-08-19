The 20 fast food chains that rake in the most money

Dylan Roach, Mallory Schlossberg

The fast food industry is incredibly competitive. But which chain reigns supreme?

QSR Magazine compiled data on fast food chains’ revenue during 2014. We used that information to create this handy graphic.

Spoiler alert: McDonald’s came out on top. See how the rest stacked up:

BI Graphics The Top 20 Most Successful Fast Food Chains in AmericaDylan Roach/Business Insider

