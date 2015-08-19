The 20 fast food chains that rake in the most money

The fast food industry is incredibly competitive. But which chain reigns supreme?
QSR Magazine compiled data on fast food chains’ revenue during 2014. We used that information to create this handy graphic.
Spoiler alert: McDonald’s came out on top. See how the rest stacked up:
NOW WATCH: People doing backflips on a two-inch wide strap is a real sport called slacklining
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.