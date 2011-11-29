The 20 EU Countries With The Most Expensive Air Pollution

Photo: Wikipedia

The European Environment Agency has published a report detailing the cost of pollution caused on the continent by industry. In addition to assessing which individual facilities cause the most damage across the European Union, the organisation also looks at how much each country has to spend to tackle the effects of pollution on the environment and citizens’ health.



We’ve ranked the countries based on how much the organisation says pollution costs them.

However, we’ve also included the cost of pollution normalized against the nations’ GDP. This is done by dividing the cost of pollution by a country’s GDP and them multiplying by 1,000. The lower this score, the more efficient a country’s industry is.

So, whose pollution is costing them the most?

