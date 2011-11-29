The 20 EU Countries With The Most Expensive Air Pollution

Photo: Wikipedia
The European Environment Agency has published a report detailing the cost of pollution caused on the continent by industry. In addition to assessing which individual facilities cause the most damage across the European Union, the organisation also looks at how much each country has to spend to tackle the effects of pollution on the environment and citizens’ health.
We’ve ranked the countries based on how much the organisation says pollution costs them.
However, we’ve also included the cost of pollution normalized against the nations’ GDP. This is done by dividing the cost of pollution by a country’s GDP and them multiplying by 1,000. The lower this score, the more efficient a country’s industry is.
So, whose pollution is costing them the most?
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €400 million ($666 million)
GDP: €232 billion ($310 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 4
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €500 million ($666 million)
GDP: €310 billion ($414 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 4
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €500 million ($666 million)
GDP: €282 billion ($376 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 5
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €500 million ($666 million)
GDP: €344 billion ($458 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 6
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €500 million ($666 million)
GDP: €172 billion ($229 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 7
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €1 billion ($1.3 billion)
GDP: €98 billion ($130 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 14
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €1.5 billion ($2 billion)
GDP: €179 billion ($238 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 10
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €2 billion ($2.7 billion)
GDP: €67 billion ($89 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 22
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €2.5 billion ($3.3 billion)
GDP: €351 billion ($467 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 7
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €3 billion ($4 billion)
GDP: €229 billion ($305 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 14
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €3 billion ($4 billion)
GDP: €588 billion ($783 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 7
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €5 billion ($6.7 billion)
GDP: €36 billion ($48 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 100
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €6 billion ($8 billion)
GDP: €144 billion ($192 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 32
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €7 billion ($9.3 billion)
GDP: €122 billion ($162 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 40
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €7 billion ($9.3 billion)
GDP: €1.05 trillion ($1.41 trillion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 6
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €9 billion ($12 billion)
GDP: €1.54 trillion ($2.05 trillion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 6
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €12 billion ($16 billion)
GDP: €1.92 trillion ($2.56 trillion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 5
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €12 billion ($16 billion)
GDP: €1.69 trillion ($2.25 trillion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 7
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €13 billion ($17.3 billion)
GDP: €353 billion ($469 billion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 36
Aggregated cost of pollution damage: €19 billion ($25.3 billion)
GDP: €2.49 trillion ($3.31 trillion)
Aggregated cost of pollution damage normalized by GDP: 8
