The 20 Craziest Outfits Worn By The NBA's Craziest Fashion Icon Russell Westbrook

Cork Gaines
The 2013-14 NBA season is just warming up, but one thing we already know is that the NBA’s fashion wars are still going strong.

When it comes to raising the NBA fashion bar, no player pushes the crazy button as much or as well as Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Westbrook is best known for his post-game press conference outfits, his ridiculous outfits are not limited to game days.

Westbrook’s Instagram account is a treasure trove of fashion silliness. On the next few pages we will take a look at some of our favourites.

If there is one thing that would define Westbrook's style it would be colourful shirts with repeating objects or people.

The fishing lure shirt, that he wore during the playoffs, is another example.

It appears that several articles of clothing died to make this shirt.

Is that the Empire State Building or a baby bottle?

Who doesn't where studded shoes with a leopard print shirt?

Another common theme is buttoning shirts all the way to the top.

Westbrook is also fond of clothes that look like they came from the kids section.

Sometimes he manages to incorporate all his favourite themes into a single outfit. The results are as expected.

Shirt? Fun. Vest? Not bad. Pants? Oh my, those pants.

This would be a great outfit if Westbrook didn't look like an overgrown child.

These pants almost blend in with the floor.

A hooded undershirt along with leather sweat pants.

This was the outfit Westbrook wore to the Teen Choice Awards.

Overalls with the straps down is very 1990s. Westbrook often recreates this same pose in the same spot.

As he did with this musical smiley face shirt and jorts outfit.

Westbrook did change up the pose a little for this outfit.

Westbrook included the hashtag #fashionking when he posted this image.

Westbrook has the same look on his face many of us made when we were younger and our parents made us wear something we didn't like.

Gold Gucci shoes? Gold Gucci shoes.

And another repeating object shirt.

