The 20 Craziest Outfits Worn By The NBA's Craziest Fashion Icon Russell Westbrook

The 2013-14 NBA season is just warming up, but one thing we already know is that the NBA’s fashion wars are still going strong.
When it comes to raising the NBA fashion bar, no player pushes the crazy button as much or as well as Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Westbrook is best known for his post-game press conference outfits, his ridiculous outfits are not limited to game days.
Westbrook’s Instagram account is a treasure trove of fashion silliness. On the next few pages we will take a look at some of our favourites.
If there is one thing that would define Westbrook's style it would be colourful shirts with repeating objects or people.
Sometimes he manages to incorporate all his favourite themes into a single outfit. The results are as expected.
Overalls with the straps down is very 1990s. Westbrook often recreates this same pose in the same spot.
Westbrook has the same look on his face many of us made when we were younger and our parents made us wear something we didn't like.
