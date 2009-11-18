The World's Top Gold-Hoarding Countries

All around the developing world, governments are making a mad scramble to buy gold.
India is buying gold. China is buying gold.
Whereas once it could be assumed that the US dollar was as good as gold, that assumption is now gone, or at least on its way out.
Find out who’s buying and who’ s selling with…
The top gold-hoarding countries >>
Gold Holdings: 227.5 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 41.2%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $9.6 billion
Total Reserves: $16.2 billion
Gold Holdings: 280 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 57.9%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $6.5 billion
Total Reserves: $14.7 billion
Gold Holdings: 281.6 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 38.9%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $12.5 billion
Total Reserves: $20.8 billion
Gold Holdings: 286.8 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 26.5%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $22.2 billion
Total Reserves: $30.7 billion
Gold Holdings: 310. 3 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 17.6%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $40 billion
Total Reserves: $49 billion
Gold Holdings: 356.4 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 36.1%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $17.6 billion
Total Reserves: $28 billion
Gold Holdings: 357.7 (plus 400) tonnes
% Of Reserves: 4%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $242.3 billion
Total Reserves: $253 billion
Gold Holdings: 382.5 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 90.9%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $1.2 billion
Total Reserves: $12.5 billion
Gold Holdings: 423.6 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 3.9%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $300 billion
Total Reserves: $313 billion
Gold Holdings: 501.4 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 18.8%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $52.3 billion
Total Reserves: $68.1 billion
Gold Holdings: 568.4 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 4.3%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $368 billion
Total Reserves: $384 billion
Gold Holdings: 612.5 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 59.6%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $11.1 billion
Total Reserves: $29.1 billion
Gold Holdings: 765.2 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 2.3%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $996 billion
Total Reserves: $1,018 billion
Gold Holdings: 1,040.1 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 29.1%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $50 billion
Total Reserves: $80.6 billion
Gold Holdings: 1,054 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 1.9%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: n/a
Total Reserves: n/a
Gold Holdings: 2,445.1 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 70.6%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $25.2 billion
Total Reserves: $97.4 billion
Gold Holdings: 2,451.8 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 66.6%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $35.8 billion
Total Reserves: $108 billion
Gold Holdings: 3,217.3 tonnes
% Of Reserves: n/a
Foreign Exchange Reserves: n/a
Total Reserves: n/a
Gold Holdings: 3,408.3 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 69.2%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $42.7 billion
Total Reserves: $143.3 billion
Gold Holdings: 8,133.5 tonnes
% Of Reserves: 77.4%
Foreign Exchange Reserves: $64 billion
Total Reserves: $303.6 billion
