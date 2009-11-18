The World's Top Gold-Hoarding Countries

All around the developing world, governments are making a mad scramble to buy gold.

India is buying gold. China is buying gold.

Whereas once it could be assumed that the US dollar was as good as gold, that assumption is now gone, or at least on its way out.

20. Belguim

Gold Holdings: 227.5 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 41.2%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $9.6 billion

Total Reserves: $16.2 billion

19. Austria

Gold Holdings: 280 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 57.9%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $6.5 billion

Total Reserves: $14.7 billion

18. Spain

Gold Holdings: 281.6 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 38.9%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $12.5 billion

Total Reserves: $20.8 billion

17. Lebannon

Gold Holdings: 286.8 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 26.5%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $22.2 billion

Total Reserves: $30.7 billion

16. United Kingdom

Gold Holdings: 310. 3 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 17.6%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $40 billion

Total Reserves: $49 billion

15. Venezuela

Gold Holdings: 356.4 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 36.1%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $17.6 billion

Total Reserves: $28 billion

14. India

Gold Holdings: 357.7 (plus 400) tonnes

% Of Reserves: 4%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $242.3 billion

Total Reserves: $253 billion

13. Portugal

Gold Holdings: 382.5 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 90.9%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $1.2 billion

Total Reserves: $12.5 billion

12. Taiwan

Gold Holdings: 423.6 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 3.9%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $300 billion

Total Reserves: $313 billion

11. ECB

Gold Holdings: 501.4 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 18.8%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $52.3 billion

Total Reserves: $68.1 billion

10. Russia

Gold Holdings: 568.4 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 4.3%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $368 billion

Total Reserves: $384 billion

9. Netherlands

Gold Holdings: 612.5 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 59.6%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $11.1 billion

Total Reserves: $29.1 billion

8. Japan

Gold Holdings: 765.2 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 2.3%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $996 billion

Total Reserves: $1,018 billion

7. Switzerland

Gold Holdings: 1,040.1 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 29.1%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $50 billion

Total Reserves: $80.6 billion

6. China

Gold Holdings: 1,054 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 1.9%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: n/a

Total Reserves: n/a

5. France

Gold Holdings: 2,445.1 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 70.6%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $25.2 billion

Total Reserves: $97.4 billion

4. Italy

Gold Holdings: 2,451.8 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 66.6%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $35.8 billion

Total Reserves: $108 billion

3. IMF

Gold Holdings: 3,217.3 tonnes

% Of Reserves: n/a

Foreign Exchange Reserves: n/a

Total Reserves: n/a

2. Germany

Gold Holdings: 3,408.3 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 69.2%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $42.7 billion

Total Reserves: $143.3 billion

1. United States

Gold Holdings: 8,133.5 tonnes

% Of Reserves: 77.4%

Foreign Exchange Reserves: $64 billion

Total Reserves: $303.6 billion


