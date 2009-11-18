The World's Top Gold-Hoarding Countries

All around the developing world, governments are making a mad scramble to buy gold.



India is buying gold. China is buying gold.

Whereas once it could be assumed that the US dollar was as good as gold, that assumption is now gone, or at least on its way out.

