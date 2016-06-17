The 20 companies on the ASX 200 without a woman director

Blackmores CEO and managing director Christine Holgate. Photo: supplied.

Women are being appointed to the boards of Australia’s biggest listed companies at a faster rate than ever before.

According to analysis by the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD), 42% of all directors appointed to ASX 200 boards so far in 2016 are women compared to 5% in 2009.

The AICD’s target is for all ASX 200 companies to have 30% female directors by the end of 2018.

So far, 53 ASX 200 companies have reached that 30% target.

However, 10% of the ASX 200 companies still don’t have even one female director. Here are those 20 companies:

Source: AICD

Medibank Private is the best performer with five female directors, including chair Elizabeth Alexander. Women make up 71.4% of the board.

Here are the companies with three or more women directors:

Source: AICD

