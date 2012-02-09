The 20 College Football Programs That Dominate Recruiting

It’s that time of year when high school football players make commitments to where they will play college football. The letters of intent have been signed and faxed in and the 2012 college football recruiting class is set.Most agree that Alabama, on the strength of their national championship, had the best recruiting class this year. The Crimson Tide signed 13 players in the ESPNU 150, a ranking of the best high school football players.

But to determine which schools have been the most successful in recent years, let’s look at who has signed the most ESPNU 150 players in the last five years combined.

#20 Texas A&M

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 12

#17 (tie) Stanford

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 14

#17 (tie) S Carolina

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 14

#17 (tie) Oregon

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 14

#16 Michigan

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 17

#15 UCLA

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 20

#14 Tennessee

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 21

#13 Auburn

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 22

#12 Clemson

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 29

#9 (tie) Ohio State

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 31

#9 (tie) Notre Dame

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 31

#9 (tie) Miami (FL)

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 31

#7 (tie) Oklahoma

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 32

#7 (tie) LSU

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 32

#6 Georgia

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 34

#5 Florida St

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 40

#4 USC

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 46

#3 Alabama

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 48

#2 Texas

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 51

#1 Florida

ESNU 150 Recruits (2008-12): 52

