The 20 Cities That Are Having An Awesome Recovery

The cities performing well since the country’s economy bottomed out all have one thing in common: They are doing more, with less.While these cities were battered by increases in unemployment and declines in home prices during the recession, they have since bounced back to growth.
They’re doing it with fewer people working, so efficiency has clearly been the driver of recovery in these spots.
It’s also worth noting that many of these regions were not hard hit by the house price tumble, a huge source of the country’s multi-year slowdown.
House prices have not recovered in Virginia Beach, and are still down 18% from their highs. The region's unemployment rate has, however, hit a top at 7.0%
Change in metro product since trough: Up 5.7%
Note: The Virginia Beach area includes Norfolk and Newport News.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Employment in Ogden remains down, 5.5%, since its peak. Home prices are also still down, off 14.5% from their peak.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 5.9%
Note: The Ogden area also includes Clearfield.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Seattle home prices fell a massive 24.6% from peak to trough, and haven't yet recovered. Employment also fell sharply from its peak to its trough, down 6.6%.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 5.9%
Note: The Seattle area also includes Tacoma and Bellevue.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Employment has grown a strong 0.8%, compared to other cities, since Denver hit its bottom. House prices are also starting to rebound.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 5.9%
Note: The Denver area also includes Aurora.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Colorado Springs was hit back in the housing bust, with properties losing 14.4% of their value. Employment has only increased modestly, up 0.1% since its trough.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 5.9%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
House prices have fallen a modest 9% since their peak in Raleigh, limiting the damage from the housing boom to the region's economy.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.0%
Note: The Raleigh area also includes Cary.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
House prices fell a sharp 16.2% in Albuquerque from their peak. No significant recovery has yet materialised. Employment fell 6.2% from its peak, and has also yet to rebound.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.1%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Employment in the Louisville area fell 6.5% during the recession, and growth has failed to return. House prices, however, did not fall as sharply as in other locales during the recession, and prices have risen slightly since.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.2%
Note: The Louisville area also includes Jefferson County.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
The McCallen area is another survival story, with the region not being hard hit by the recession, and, instead, making employment gains since.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.4%
Note: The McCallen area includes Edinburg and Mission.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
The Austin area did not experience a sharp downturn in employment as a result of the recession, with the rate only falling 3.1% from its peak. It has gained substantially since hitting the bottom though, and is up 2.3%.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.5%
Note: The Austin area also includes Round Rock.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Honolulu was not hard hit by the recession, losing home price value and employment to a less degree than other spots in the U.S. It has since rebounded from those losses, though not completely.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.5%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Employment has grown a reasonably well 1.1% in Modesto since its trough, after falling by a big 11.2% during the recession. House prices collapsed a massive 60% from their peak in the region.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.6%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Baltimore's revival has been built on the region's housing price strength, which fell less than others during the recession, with prices flat since the region reached its trough. Employment also fell less than in other regions, and has recovered well since the region's bottoming.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.7%
Note: The Baltimore area also includes Towson.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Employment did not collapse sharply during the recession in Dallas, and it has bounced back since, rising 1.4% since the area's trough. House prices have remained flat since the trough.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 6.7%
Note: The Dallas area also includes Fort Worth and Arlington.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
House prices fell a sharp 10.5% from their highs in Augusta, but have not fallen since the region's economy hit rock bottom. Employment has grown substantially since the region's trough, however, rising 1.5%.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 7.0%
Note: The Augusta area also include Richmond County.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Employment has grown modestly in Houston since the recession, up 0.5% since the trough. House prices have remained flat since the region's economic trough.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 8.6%
Note: The Houston area also includes Sugar Land and Baytown.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Salt Lake City also was not so hard hit in the recession, and has seen its employment rate grow 0.8% since its economic trough. House prices have remained flat.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 8.6%
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
Little Rock was not so hard hit in the recession, and while its employment rate has only risen modestly, 0.6%, it is showing continued strength. House prices did not fall much, in comparison to other locations, and have increased a tiny 0.1% since its trough.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 8.8%
Note: Little Rock also includes North Little Rock and Conway.
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
The Washington D.C. metro area performed well overall in the recession. Employment has only risen 1.7% since the region's economic trough, and house prices have also risen modestly, up 0.2%.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 8.9%
Note: The Washington area also includes Arlington and Alexandria
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
New Orleans has experienced a sharp economic recovery, after being slammed by both hurricane Katrina and the economic downturn. Employment in the city has surged 18.8% since its trough, and house prices have made a mild recovery, up 0.1%.
New Orelans is an interesting case. It has lost the most since its peak, but it has also rebounded sharply. This is partially because New Orleans peak hit around the time of Katrina, and it has had a substantially head start on rebound time to grow.
Change in metro product since trough: Up 13.6%
Note: New Orleans area also includes Metairie and Kenner
Source: Brookings, data through Q4 2010
