THE $20 BILLION CLUB: Meet the 5 most valuable startups in the world

There used to be a time when a $US1 billion valuation was considered a massive success for tech startups.

Then that threshold rose to $US5 billion, and then $US10 billion.

Looking at recent media reports and The Wall Street Journal’s “The Billion-Dollar Startup Club” list, there are now over 100 “unicorn companies” — companies with $US1 billion+ valuations. There’s a growing number of “decacorn” companies, or startups with $US10 billion valuations.

Now, there’s a group of startups worth $US20 billion or more. Here are the relatively new, private tech companies that are worth tens of billions of dollars — or that will be very soon.

