The 20 Schools With The Most Alumni At Google

Facebook/stanford At least a few of these Stanford grads are going to end up at Google.

As the Wall Street Journal declared earlier this year, everybody wants to work for Google.

The search giant receives between 2.5 million and 3.5 million job applications a year, yet only 4,000 people get hired.

Landing a gig is typically influenced by which school you attend, since networks, geography, and prestige are such powerful predictors in a job hunt.

With that in mind, we took to LinkedIn’s clever new education utility — which sorts through users’ LinkedIn history to find trends — to figure out where you should go to college if you want to end up at the Googleplex.

Here are the rankings of schools with the most alums at Google:

1. Stanford University (1,859 alumni) 2. University of California, Berkeley (1,645 alumni) 3. Carnegie Mellon University (901 alumni) 4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (763 alumni) 5. University of California, Los Angeles (671 alumni) 6. University of Michigan (585 alumni) 7. Cornell University (537 alumni) 8. University of Washington (519 alumni) 9. University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (490 alumni) 10. Harvard University (478 alumni) 11. San Jose State University (453 alumni) 12. University of California, San Diego (446 alumni) 13. University of Waterloo (419 alumni) 14. Tsinghua University (408 alumni) 15. The University of Texas at Austin (402 alumni) 16. University of California, Davis (371 alumni) 17. New York University (370 alumni) 18. University of Southern California (352 alumni) 19. University of Pennsylvania (335 alumni) 20. Georgia Institute of Technology (322 alumni)

So California looks like a good place to start.

