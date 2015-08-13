20 incredible restaurants to eat at in Spain

MyFoodPrint/Facebook Some of the best paella of your life waits at Barcelona’s Can Majó restaurant.

With seven restaurants topping the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Spain’s gastronomic landscape is on the cutting edge of fine dining.

In cities like San Sebastián, Barcelona, and Seville, food isn’t just an art, it’s a culture. Thanks to the towering influence of the great Catalan chef Ferran Adria, Spain is home to some of the most genius culinary minds in the world, not to mention pitch-perfect service and dining experiences that verge on theatre.

To find the crème de la crème, we studied Spain’s Michelin Guide, the World’s 50 Best Restaurant List, and numerous critics’ reviews so you don’t have to.

Keep scrolling to explore Spain’s culinary universe through its 20 most incredible restaurants.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.