The 20 Best Restaurants In San Francisco

Zagat has announced the results of its survey of the best restaurants in San Francisco this year.
Greek eatery Kokkari Estiatorio took home first-place honours in the food category this year, dethroning Gary Danko for the first time in half a decade.
While the list does feature many fine dining establishments, several pizzerias, bakeries, and comfort-food diners also made the list.
Food ratings are out of 30 on the Zagat scale.
Food: 27
Despite a delicious New American menu and outstanding cocktails, Zagat diners say Range is 'one of the most underrated' spots in the Mission.
Diners rave about the restaurant's seasonal ingredients, and the pork shoulder is a favourite.
Food: 27
Grab a morning coffee and world-class pastries at this European-style cafe in Lower Pacific Heights.
Highlights include chocolate-banana-almond croissants and a flaky kouign amann.
Food: 27
Enjoy fresh Japanese dishes, like Butterfish tataki, at this modern Downtown restaurant.
There's a bar and lounge on the lower floor and dining room upstairs.
Food: 27
This location of the steakhouse chain is perfect for special occasions.
Portions are huge, of course, but the petite filet is worth the splurge.
Food: 27
This Mission bakery is a 'pastry paradise,' with morning buns, quiche, and banana cream tarts that are to die for.
Lines are long and prices are high, but loyal fans say the baked goods are worth the effort.
Food: 27
Nopa is a trendy Californian eatery near Alamo Square, where crowds come for Sunday brunch, 'chef's night out,' and happy hour.
Diners love Nopa's burger, pork chop, and flatbread.
Food: 27
Harris' is an old-fashioned steakhouse known for its filet mignon.
Enjoy a live jazz performance in the restaurant's mahogany-covered bar and piano lounge.
Food: 27
This Downtown restaurant from Lindsay and Michael Tusk serves up rustic pastas and wood-fired pizzas.
All bottles of wine are $US50 each.
Food: 27
Owners Massimiliano Conti and Lorella Degan provide a welcoming eating experience at this Italian mainstay in Noe Valley.
Though the focus is Sardinia, the wine menu features 180 labels from all over Italy.
Food: 27
Hunks of prime rib carved in front of you and salad spun right at your table are just two features of this restaurant's showy service.
Though portions are large, big eaters can even ask for seconds if they want.
Food: 27
This seafood market may lose some points in the service and decor categories, but it draws long lines and some of the freshest seafood in San Francisco.
Locals recommend the dungeness crab salad and clam chowder.
Food: 27
Diners love the red kuri squash risotto and grilled calamari at Delfina.
This Mission Italian spot has more than doubled in size since opening in 1998, but Zagat says it's still the best place in town for simple pasta dishes.
Food: 27
This SoMa restaurant has minimalist decor and an extremely pricey tasting menu.
Still, Zagat diners rave that the Benu dining experience is 'once-in-a-lifetime' and 'worth the high price.'
Food: 28
This cozy neighbourhood spot in the Castro can get crowded, but its Californian creations are worth the wait.
Applewood-smoked bacon beignets and lumberjack cakes are diner favourites.
Food: 28
Chef Roland Passot opened this contemporary French restaurant in 1988, and critics have loved it ever since.
The tasting menu is pricey, but it provides a full 'knock-your-socks-off' experience, according to Zagat diners.
Food: 28
With vintage French decorations and beautiful views of the Bay Bridge, Boulevard is a San Francisco favourite.
Noted chef Nancy Oakes serves an outstanding New American menu that includes spicy sesame ahi tuna tartare and fresh sea scallops.
Food: 28
Acquerello is a romantic Nob Hill restaurant that Zagat diners say is 'best described as ethereal.'
There are two prix fixe menus, including a decadent Truffle Tasting Menu that has a number of surprises from the chef.
Food: 28
At this recently renovated restaurant, Chef Michael Tusk shares innovative French-Italian dishes on two pricey tasting menus.
All ingredients come from local Northern Californian farms.
Food: 29
Award-winning chef Gary Danko creates time-honored classics like roast Maine lobster and lamb loin at his eponymous restaurant.
Gary Danko also came in first in Zagat's rankings of service and popularity.
Food: 29
With a large fireplace and lots of handmade pottery, this longtime Downtown favourite is both rustic and elegant.
Diners and Zagat reviewers love Kokkari's menu, which features Greek classics like moussaka and baked feta.
