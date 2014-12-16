The 20 Best Restaurants In San Francisco

Zagat has announced the results of its survey of the best restaurants in San Francisco this year.

Greek eatery Kokkari Estiatorio took home first-place honours in the food category this year, dethroning Gary Danko for the first time in half a decade.

While the list does feature many fine dining establishments, several pizzerias, bakeries, and comfort-food diners also made the list.

Food ratings are out of 30 on the Zagat scale.

