The 20 best restaurants for business meetings in Sydney

Olivia Chang
Not every business meeting has to be dull.

If you’re tired of heading to the same old cafe or restaurant to catch up, here’s a great list of new places to try that have been tested and become favourites with Sydney’s business community.

Dimmi, the restaurant booking platform, recently released the winners of its 2016 People’s Choice Awards, which gathered 700,000 local diner reviews and ratings over the past year to rate the top 100 restaurants around the country.

This year, the winners of the business meetings category ranged from Mexican and Indian to modern Australian. Some were better suited for parties and groups, while others were known for their views and great wine lists.

According to Dimmi, the five most popular cuisines for business meetings were: steak, Italian, European, Asian and Japanese.

Here are the favourites in Sydney below.

1. Mejico, Sydney

Photo: Mejico.

Where: 105 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Mexican
Best for: Parties and Groups

2. The Malaya, Sydney

Photo: The Malaya.

Where: 39 Lime Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Asian
Best for: Views

3. 4 Fourteen, Surry Hills

Photo: 4 Fourteen.

Where: 414 Bourke Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Parties and Groups

4. Bambini Trust, Sydney

Photo: Bambino Trust.

Where: 185-187 Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine Dining

5. Tokonama, Sydney

Photo: Tokonama.

Where: 44 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Japanese
Best for: Fine Dining

6. The Spice Room, Circular Quay

Photo: The Spice Room.

Where: 2 Phillip St, Circular Quay NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Indian
Best for: Parties and Groups

7. Riley St Garage, Woolloomooloo

Photo: Riley St Garage.

Where: 55 Riley St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Parties and Groups

8. Rengaya Restaurant, North Sydney

Photo: Rengaya.

Where: 73 Miller Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia
Cuisine: Japanese
Best for: Families

9. Mosaic, Sydney

Photo: Mosaic.

Where: The Westin Sydney, 1 Martin Pl, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine Dining

10. Steel Bar & Grill, Sydney

Photo: Steel Bar & Grill.

Where: 2/60 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian

11. Fairmont at Occidental Hotel, Sydney

Photo: Fairmont at Occidental Hotel.

Where: 43 York Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian

12. de Vine, Sydney

Photo: de Vine.

Where: 32 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Notable Wine List

13. Lotus Restaurant & Dumpling Bar, Galeries, Sydney

Photo: Lotus Restaurant.

Where: 500 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Asian
Best for: Parties and Groups

14. Otto Ristorante, Woolloomooloo

Photo: Otto Ristorante.

Where: 6 Cowper Wharf Road, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
Cuisine: Italian
Best for: Fine Dining

15. Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sydney

Photo: Rockpool Bar & Grill.

Where: 66 Hunter St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine Dining

16. Bowery Lane, Sydney

Photo: Bowery Lane.

Where: 1 O'Connell St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Parties and Groups

17. Kingsleys Australian Steakhouse, Sydney

Photo: Kingsleys Australian Steakhouse.

Where: 29a King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian

18. The Governors Table, Sydney

Photo: The Governors Table.

Where: Corner Phillip & Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine Dining

19. Chefs Gallery Townhall, Sydney

Photo: Chefs Gallery.

Where: 501 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Asian
Best for: Families

20. Bar Cupola, Sydney

Photo: Bar Cupola.

Where: 123 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian

