The 20 best restaurants for business meetings in Sydney

Mosaic at the GPO’s Westin hotel.

Not every business meeting has to be dull.

If you’re tired of heading to the same old cafe or restaurant to catch up, here’s a great list of new places to try that have been tested and become favourites with Sydney’s business community.

Dimmi, the restaurant booking platform, recently released the winners of its 2016 People’s Choice Awards, which gathered 700,000 local diner reviews and ratings over the past year to rate the top 100 restaurants around the country.

This year, the winners of the business meetings category ranged from Mexican and Indian to modern Australian. Some were better suited for parties and groups, while others were known for their views and great wine lists.

According to Dimmi, the five most popular cuisines for business meetings were: steak, Italian, European, Asian and Japanese.

Here are the favourites in Sydney below.

1. Mejico, Sydney Photo: Mejico. Where: 105 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Mexican

Best for: Parties and Groups 2. The Malaya, Sydney Photo: The Malaya. Where: 39 Lime Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Asian

Best for: Views 3. 4 Fourteen, Surry Hills Photo: 4 Fourteen. Where: 414 Bourke Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Parties and Groups 4. Bambini Trust, Sydney Photo: Bambino Trust. Where: 185-187 Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Fine Dining 5. Tokonama, Sydney Photo: Tokonama. Where: 44 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Japanese

Best for: Fine Dining 6. The Spice Room, Circular Quay Photo: The Spice Room. Where: 2 Phillip St, Circular Quay NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Indian

Best for: Parties and Groups 7. Riley St Garage, Woolloomooloo Photo: Riley St Garage. Where: 55 Riley St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Parties and Groups 8. Rengaya Restaurant, North Sydney Photo: Rengaya. Where: 73 Miller Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia

Cuisine: Japanese

Best for: Families 9. Mosaic, Sydney Photo: Mosaic. Where: The Westin Sydney, 1 Martin Pl, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Fine Dining 10. Steel Bar & Grill, Sydney Photo: Steel Bar & Grill. Where: 2/60 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian 11. Fairmont at Occidental Hotel, Sydney Photo: Fairmont at Occidental Hotel. Where: 43 York Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian 12. de Vine, Sydney Photo: de Vine. Where: 32 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Notable Wine List 13. Lotus Restaurant & Dumpling Bar, Galeries, Sydney Photo: Lotus Restaurant. Where: 500 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Asian

Best for: Parties and Groups 14. Otto Ristorante, Woolloomooloo Photo: Otto Ristorante. Where: 6 Cowper Wharf Road, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia

Cuisine: Italian

Best for: Fine Dining 15. Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sydney Photo: Rockpool Bar & Grill. Where: 66 Hunter St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Fine Dining 16. Bowery Lane, Sydney Photo: Bowery Lane. Where: 1 O'Connell St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Parties and Groups 17. Kingsleys Australian Steakhouse, Sydney Photo: Kingsleys Australian Steakhouse. Where: 29a King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian 18. The Governors Table, Sydney Photo: The Governors Table. Where: Corner Phillip & Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Fine Dining 19. Chefs Gallery Townhall, Sydney Photo: Chefs Gallery. Where: 501 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Asian

Best for: Families 20. Bar Cupola, Sydney Photo: Bar Cupola. Where: 123 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Cuisine: Modern Australian

