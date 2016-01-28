The 20 best restaurants for business meetings in Sydney

Not every business meeting has to be dull.
If you’re tired of heading to the same old cafe or restaurant to catch up, here’s a great list of new places to try that have been tested and become favourites with Sydney’s business community.
Dimmi, the restaurant booking platform, recently released the winners of its 2016 People’s Choice Awards, which gathered 700,000 local diner reviews and ratings over the past year to rate the top 100 restaurants around the country.
This year, the winners of the business meetings category ranged from Mexican and Indian to modern Australian. Some were better suited for parties and groups, while others were known for their views and great wine lists.
According to Dimmi, the five most popular cuisines for business meetings were: steak, Italian, European, Asian and Japanese.
Here are the favourites in Sydney below.
Where: 105 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Mexican
Best for: Parties and Groups
Where: 39 Lime Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Asian
Best for: Views
Where: 414 Bourke Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Parties and Groups
Where: 185-187 Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine Dining
Where: 44 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Japanese
Best for: Fine Dining
Where: 2 Phillip St, Circular Quay NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Indian
Best for: Parties and Groups
Where: 55 Riley St, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Parties and Groups
Where: 73 Miller Street, North Sydney NSW 2060, Australia
Cuisine: Japanese
Best for: Families
Where: The Westin Sydney, 1 Martin Pl, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine Dining
Where: 2/60 Carrington St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Where: 43 York Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Where: 32 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Notable Wine List
Where: 500 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Asian
Best for: Parties and Groups
Where: 6 Cowper Wharf Road, Woolloomooloo NSW 2011, Australia
Cuisine: Italian
Best for: Fine Dining
Where: 66 Hunter St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine Dining
Where: 1 O'Connell St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Parties and Groups
Where: 29a King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Where: Corner Phillip & Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine Dining
Where: 501 George St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Cuisine: Asian
Best for: Families
