The 20 best restaurants for business meetings in Brisbane

Photo: Customs House.

We brought you Sydney and Melbourne — now we’re bringing Brisbane to the table.

We reached out to food booking platform Dimmi to find out the best restaurants for business meetings, whether it be for a catch-up with colleagues, client meetings or a company work dinner.

The list gives a good idea on where to go depending on the situation with some better for parties and groups and others for views and fine dining.

Modern Australian was the most popular choice but other cuisines such as Middle Eastern, Italian and Japanese also made it onto the list.

Here are the best picks below.

1. Pony Dining Eagle Street Pier Photo: Pony Dining Eagle Street Pier. Where: 45 Eagle Street, Brisbane

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Views 2. Regatta Boatshed Photo: Regatta Boatshed. Where: 543 Coronation Drive, Toowong

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Best for: Parties and groups 3. Brasserie on the River Photo: The Brasserie on the River/ Facebook. Where: 39 Edward St, Brisbane

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Views 4. Il Centro Photo: Il Centro. Where: 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane

Cuisine: Italian

Best for: Fine dining 5. Gerard's Bistro Photo: Gerard's Bistro. Where: 14/15 James St, Fortitude Valley

Cuisine: Middle East

Best for: Fine dining 6. Thyme2 Photo: Thyme2. Where: 249 Turbot St, Brisbane

Cuisine: International

Best for: Special occasion 7. Hatch & Co Photo: Hatch & Co. Where: Gasworks Plaza 76 Skyring Terrace, Newstead

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Parties and groups 8. Public Photo: Public. Where: 400 George Street, Brisbane

Cuisine: International

Best for: Special occasion 9. E'cco Bistro Photo: E'cco Bistro. Where: 100 Boundary Street, (corner of Adelaide Street), Brisbane

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Fine dining 10. Asana by Pete Evans Photo: Asana by Pete Evans. Where: 80 Albert Street, Brisbane

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Special occasion 11. Pane E Vino Photo: Pane E Vino/ Facebook. Where: 124 Albert St, Brisbane

Cuisine: Italian

Best for: Parties and groups 12. Customs House Photo: Customs House. Where: 399 Queen Street, Brisbane

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Fine dining 13. Sono Japanese City Photo: Sono Japanese City. Where: 202 Edward St, Brisbane

Cuisine: Japanese

Best for: Fine dining 14. esq & esquire Photo: esq & esquire. Where: 145 Eagle St, Brisbane

Cuisine: Modern Australian 15. Spaghetti House Photo: Spaghetti House. Where: 164 Grey Street, South Bank

Cuisine: Italian

Best for: Romance or first date 16. Kabuki Photo: Kabuki. Where: 39 Edward St, Brisbane

Cuisine: Modern Australian

Best for: Views 17. Alfred & Constance Photo: Alfred & Constance. Where: 130 Constance St, Fortitude Valley

Cuisine: Australian

Best for: Parties and groups 18. Dumpling Republic Brisbane City Photo: Dumpling Republic Brisbane City. Where: Wintergarden Shopping Centre, 171/209 Queen St, Brisbane

Cuisine: Asian

Best for: Parties and groups 19. Restaurant Two Photo: Restaurant Two. Where: 2 Edward Street, Brisbane

Cuisine: European

Best for: Fine dining 20. Les Bubbles Photo: Les Bubbles. Where: 144 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley

Best for: Parties and groups

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.