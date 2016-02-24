The 20 best restaurants for business meetings in Brisbane

Olivia Chang
Photo: Customs House.

We brought you Sydney and Melbourne — now we’re bringing Brisbane to the table.

We reached out to food booking platform Dimmi to find out the best restaurants for business meetings, whether it be for a catch-up with colleagues, client meetings or a company work dinner.

The list gives a good idea on where to go depending on the situation with some better for parties and groups and others for views and fine dining.

Modern Australian was the most popular choice but other cuisines such as Middle Eastern, Italian and Japanese also made it onto the list.

Here are the best picks below.

1. Pony Dining Eagle Street Pier

Photo: Pony Dining Eagle Street Pier.

Where: 45 Eagle Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Views

2. Regatta Boatshed

Photo: Regatta Boatshed.

Where: 543 Coronation Drive, Toowong
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Best for: Parties and groups

3. Brasserie on the River

Photo: The Brasserie on the River/ Facebook.

Where: 39 Edward St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Views

4. Il Centro

Photo: Il Centro.

Where: 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: Italian
Best for: Fine dining

5. Gerard's Bistro

Photo: Gerard's Bistro.

Where: 14/15 James St, Fortitude Valley
Cuisine: Middle East
Best for: Fine dining

6. Thyme2

Photo: Thyme2.

Where: 249 Turbot St, Brisbane
Cuisine: International
Best for: Special occasion

7. Hatch & Co

Photo: Hatch & Co.

Where: Gasworks Plaza 76 Skyring Terrace, Newstead
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Parties and groups

8. Public

Photo: Public.

Where: 400 George Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: International
Best for: Special occasion

9. E'cco Bistro

Photo: E'cco Bistro.

Where: 100 Boundary Street, (corner of Adelaide Street), Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine dining

10. Asana by Pete Evans

Photo: Asana by Pete Evans.

Where: 80 Albert Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Special occasion

11. Pane E Vino

Photo: Pane E Vino/ Facebook.

Where: 124 Albert St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Italian
Best for: Parties and groups

12. Customs House

Photo: Customs House.

Where: 399 Queen Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine dining

13. Sono Japanese City

Photo: Sono Japanese City.

Where: 202 Edward St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Japanese
Best for: Fine dining

14. esq & esquire

Photo: esq & esquire.

Where: 145 Eagle St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian

15. Spaghetti House

Photo: Spaghetti House.

Where: 164 Grey Street, South Bank
Cuisine: Italian
Best for: Romance or first date

16. Kabuki

Photo: Kabuki.

Where: 39 Edward St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Views

17. Alfred & Constance

Photo: Alfred & Constance.

Where: 130 Constance St, Fortitude Valley
Cuisine: Australian
Best for: Parties and groups

18. Dumpling Republic Brisbane City

Photo: Dumpling Republic Brisbane City.

Where: Wintergarden Shopping Centre, 171/209 Queen St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Asian
Best for: Parties and groups

19. Restaurant Two

Photo: Restaurant Two.

Where: 2 Edward Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: European
Best for: Fine dining

20. Les Bubbles

Photo: Les Bubbles.

Where: 144 Wickham St, Fortitude Valley
Best for: Parties and groups

