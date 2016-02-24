The 20 best restaurants for business meetings in Brisbane

We brought you Sydney and Melbourne — now we’re bringing Brisbane to the table.
We reached out to food booking platform Dimmi to find out the best restaurants for business meetings, whether it be for a catch-up with colleagues, client meetings or a company work dinner.
The list gives a good idea on where to go depending on the situation with some better for parties and groups and others for views and fine dining.
Modern Australian was the most popular choice but other cuisines such as Middle Eastern, Italian and Japanese also made it onto the list.
Here are the best picks below.
Where: 45 Eagle Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Views
Where: 543 Coronation Drive, Toowong
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Best for: Parties and groups
Where: 39 Edward St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Views
Where: 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: Italian
Best for: Fine dining
Where: 14/15 James St, Fortitude Valley
Cuisine: Middle East
Best for: Fine dining
Where: 249 Turbot St, Brisbane
Cuisine: International
Best for: Special occasion
Where: Gasworks Plaza 76 Skyring Terrace, Newstead
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Parties and groups
Where: 400 George Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: International
Best for: Special occasion
Where: 100 Boundary Street, (corner of Adelaide Street), Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine dining
Where: 80 Albert Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Special occasion
Where: 124 Albert St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Italian
Best for: Parties and groups
Where: 399 Queen Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: Modern Australian
Best for: Fine dining
Where: 202 Edward St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Japanese
Best for: Fine dining
Where: 164 Grey Street, South Bank
Cuisine: Italian
Best for: Romance or first date
Where: 130 Constance St, Fortitude Valley
Cuisine: Australian
Best for: Parties and groups
Where: Wintergarden Shopping Centre, 171/209 Queen St, Brisbane
Cuisine: Asian
Best for: Parties and groups
Where: 2 Edward Street, Brisbane
Cuisine: European
Best for: Fine dining
