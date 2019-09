The 20 Best-Performing Cities In America

Photo: AP Photo

The recovery is real—at least in some cities.We evaluated cities using indicators in the fourth quarter MetroMonitor from the Brookings Institute. Austin, Texas emerges as the best, with employment up 0.9 per cent from pre-recession peak, gross metro product up 8.3 per cent from pre-recession peak and home prices down 9.7 per cent from peak.



Energy centres and cities that avoided the initial housing bubble fill out the rest of the list.

