20 Moments That Show Why The 2012-13 Miami Heat Was One Of The Craziest Championship Teams Ever

In a season that included 105 games including the playoffs, the Heat often looked unbeatable, but the season was never boring.
In the end, thanks in large part to the social media driven world we now live in, it can be argued that the 2012-13 Miami Heat were the craziest championship team ever.
There were moments both on and off the court that were entertaining, funny, and often jaw-dropping.
On the next few pages we’ll take a look back at the craziest moments of the Heat’s championship run.
They bucked tradition of on-court roles and played a style of ball called 'position-less basketball' as standard positions limited the players' all-around abilities
David Stern punished the Spurs for not using their stars against the Heat during the regular season in Miami
The Heat really became great when they signed Chris Andersen, winning 48 of their first 53 games with Birdman
At one point of game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Spurs had a 98.5% chance of winning the championship, but the Heat prevailed
