20 Moments That Show Why The 2012-13 Miami Heat Was One Of The Craziest Championship Teams Ever

In a season that included 105 games including the playoffs, the Heat often looked unbeatable, but the season was never boring.



In the end, thanks in large part to the social media driven world we now live in, it can be argued that the 2012-13 Miami Heat were the craziest championship team ever.

There were moments both on and off the court that were entertaining, funny, and often jaw-dropping.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look back at the craziest moments of the Heat’s championship run.

