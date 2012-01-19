The 20 Best Luxury Hotels In The World, According To travellers

Julie Zeveloff
alchymist hotel prague

Photo: Alchymist Grand Hotel

If you’re planning the trip of a lifetime, look no further.TripAdvisor has just released the results of its annual travellers’ Choice awards, which rank hotels around the globe based on reviews submitted by millions of the website’s members.

Among luxury hotels–those rated four-and-five stars–properties in Europe and Asia did particularly well. Just two U.S. properties made it into the top 20 for luxury.

#20 Grand America Hotel; Salt Lake City, Utah

#19 Alchymist Grand Hotel and Spa; Prague, Czech Republic

#18 Mandarin Oriental, Munich; Munich, Germany

#17 Grosvenor House Dubai; Dubai, United Arab Emirates

#16 Ritz-Carlton Tokyo; Minato, Japan

#15 The Ritz-Carlton Powerscourt, County Wicklow; Enniskerry, Ireland

#14 Quinta de San Amaro; Meano, Spain

#13 Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel; Governorate of Muscat, Oman

#12 The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin; Berlin, Germany

#11 The Langham, Melbourne; Melbourne, Australia

#10 The St. Regis Bali Resort; Nusa Dua, Indonesia

#9 Rockliffe Hall; Hurworth-on-Tees, United Kingdom

#8 The Dorchester; London, United Kingdom

#7 Ritz-Carlton Osaka; Osaka, Japan

#6 Antuquelen Hosteria Patagonica; Villa La Angostura, Argentina

#5 The Grand Del Mar; San Diego, California

#4 La Casa del Rector; Almagro, Spain

#3 Hotel Palacio de la Magdalena; Soto del Barco, Spain

#2 Hotel Imperial Vienna; Vienna, Austria

#1 Shangri-La Hotel, Tokyo; Chiyoda, Japan

Like to read?

