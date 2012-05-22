The 20 Best Jobs If You Don't Have A College Degree

Photo: Flickr / HerryLawford
In a tough economy where just about half of graduates are landing jobs in their fields, there’s been a lot of debate lately about the value of a college degree. Careecast.com put together a list of the top 20 jobs that don’t require a college degree, ranked by average starting salary, income growth and employment growth.
Income growth refers to percentage of growth from starting earnings to the top level; and employment growth refers to the projected increase in number of jobs through 2020 according to the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics.
Here’s the list:
1. DENTAL HYGENIST
Average Starting Salary: $45,000
Income Growth: 109%
Employment Growth: 37.70%
2. ONLINE SALES MANAGER
Average Starting Salary: $40,000
Income Growth: 255%
Employment Growth: 25.00%
3. WEB DEVELOPER
Average Starting Salary: $43,000
Income Growth: 179%
Employment Growth: 21.70%
4. MEDICAL SECRETARY
Average Starting Salary: $21,000
Income Growth: 114%
Employment Growth: 41.30%
5. PARALEGAL ASSISTANT
Average Starting Salary: $29,000
Income Growth: 159%
Employment Growth: 18.30%
6. STENOGRAPHER/COURT REPORTER
Average Starting Salary: $26,000
Income Growth: 250%
Employment Growth: 14.10%
7. HEATING/REFRIGERATION MECHANIC
Average Starting Salary: $26,000
Income Growth: 158%
Employment Growth: 33.70%
8. SURVEYOR
Average Starting Salary: $31,000
Income Growth: 190%
Employment Growth: 25.40%
9. EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT
Average Starting Salary: $29,000
Income Growth: 131%
Employment Growth: 12.60%
10. INSURANCE AGENT
Average Starting Salary: $26,000
Income Growth: 342%
Employment Growth: 21.90 %
11. INDUSTRIAL MACHINE REPAIRER
Average Starting Salary: $30,000
Income Growth: 127%
Employment Growth: 21.60 %
12. COSMETOLOGIST
Average Starting Salary: $16,000
Income Growth: 163%
Employment Growth: 15.70%
13. HAIR STYLIST
Average Starting Salary: $16,000
Income Growth: 163%
Employment Growth: 15.70%
14. TAX EXAMINER/COLLECTOR
Average Starting Salary: $30,000
Income Growth: 207%
Employment Growth: 7.30%
15. SALES REPRESENTATIVE (WHOLESALE)
Average Starting Salary: $27,000
Income Growth: 304%
Employment Growth: 15.60%
16. CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY OPERATOR
Average Starting Salary: $26,000
Income Growth: 173%
Employment Growth: 23.50%
17. ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN
Average Starting Salary: $34,000
Income Growth: 138%
Employment Growth: 1.90%
18. ARCHITECTURAL DRAFTER
Average Starting Salary: $30,000
Income Growth: 140%
Employment Growth: 3.20
19. TEACHER’S AIDE
Average Starting Salary: $17,000
Income Growth: 112%
Employment Growth: 14.80%
20. SEWAGE PLANT OPERATOR
Average Starting Salary: $25,000
Income Growth: 156%
Employment Growth: 11.60%
