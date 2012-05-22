The 20 Best Jobs If You Don't Have A College Degree

Photo: Flickr / HerryLawford

In a tough economy where just about half of graduates are landing jobs in their fields, there’s been a lot of debate lately about the value of a college degree. Careecast.com put together a list of the top 20 jobs that don’t require a college degree, ranked by average starting salary, income growth and employment growth.



Income growth refers to percentage of growth from starting earnings to the top level; and employment growth refers to the projected increase in number of jobs through 2020 according to the U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics.

Here’s the list:

1. DENTAL HYGENIST

Average Starting Salary: $45,000

Income Growth: 109%

Employment Growth: 37.70%

2. ONLINE SALES MANAGER

Average Starting Salary: $40,000

Income Growth: 255%

Employment Growth: 25.00%

3. WEB DEVELOPER

Average Starting Salary: $43,000

Income Growth: 179%

Employment Growth: 21.70%

4. MEDICAL SECRETARY

Average Starting Salary: $21,000

Income Growth: 114%

Employment Growth: 41.30%

5. PARALEGAL ASSISTANT

Average Starting Salary: $29,000

Income Growth: 159%

Employment Growth: 18.30%

6. STENOGRAPHER/COURT REPORTER

Average Starting Salary: $26,000

Income Growth: 250%

Employment Growth: 14.10%

7. HEATING/REFRIGERATION MECHANIC

Average Starting Salary: $26,000

Income Growth: 158%

Employment Growth: 33.70%

8. SURVEYOR

Average Starting Salary: $31,000

Income Growth: 190%

Employment Growth: 25.40%

9. EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Average Starting Salary: $29,000

Income Growth: 131%

Employment Growth: 12.60%

10. INSURANCE AGENT

Average Starting Salary: $26,000

Income Growth: 342%

Employment Growth: 21.90 %

11. INDUSTRIAL MACHINE REPAIRER

Average Starting Salary: $30,000

Income Growth: 127%

Employment Growth: 21.60 %

12. COSMETOLOGIST

Average Starting Salary: $16,000

Income Growth: 163%

Employment Growth: 15.70%

13. HAIR STYLIST

Average Starting Salary: $16,000

Income Growth: 163%

Employment Growth: 15.70%

14. TAX EXAMINER/COLLECTOR

Average Starting Salary: $30,000

Income Growth: 207%

Employment Growth: 7.30%

15. SALES REPRESENTATIVE (WHOLESALE)

Average Starting Salary: $27,000

Income Growth: 304%

Employment Growth: 15.60%

16. CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY OPERATOR

Average Starting Salary: $26,000

Income Growth: 173%

Employment Growth: 23.50%

17. ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN

Average Starting Salary: $34,000

Income Growth: 138%

Employment Growth: 1.90%

18. ARCHITECTURAL DRAFTER

Average Starting Salary: $30,000

Income Growth: 140%

Employment Growth: 3.20

19. TEACHER’S AIDE

Average Starting Salary: $17,000

Income Growth: 112%

Employment Growth: 14.80%

20. SEWAGE PLANT OPERATOR

Average Starting Salary: $25,000

Income Growth: 156%

Employment Growth: 11.60%

Now read about the 10 Most Stressful Jobs In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.