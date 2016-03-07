The 20 best Japanese restaurants in Australia, according to Yelp

Olivia Chang
Photo: Amy T. on Yelp

Fancy some sushi?

We reached out to Yelp to see what the most popular Japanese restaurants across the country were. The list ranged from hidden spots in Melbourne’s laneways to big names such as Sake in Brisbane and Sokyo at the Star in Sydney, which has one chef’s hat.

Yelp public relations manager Nicholas Lembo told Business Insider that the list was “quirky and unique” and compiled “using a ranking that looks at both the ratings and the number of reviews, while accounting for quality and popularity”.

While many of the favourites are sushi bars, other specialise in ramen, a Japanese noodle soup dish, and even Asian fusion cuisine.

Here are the top 20 below.

1. Ganbaranba Noodle Colosseum, Cairns, Queensland.

Photo: Puki H. on Yelp

Price Range: Under $15
Address: 7/12-20 Spence St, Cairns City QLD 4870
Phone: (07) 4031 2522

2. Wasai Japanese Kitchen, Adelaide, South Australia.

Photo: Linh N. on Yelp

Price Range: $16-35
Address: 9/15 Field Street, Adelaide SA 5000
Phone: (08) 8221 6606

3. Ha-Lu, Mount Hawthorn, Western Australia.

Photo: Kevin B. on Yelp

Price Range: $16-35
Address: 401 Oxford St, Mount Hawthorn WA 6016
Phone: (08) 9444 0577

4. Izakaya Den, Melbourne, Victoria.

Photo: Izakaya Den/ Facebook.

Price Range: $36-70
Address: 114 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000
Phone: (03) 9654 2977

5. Sokyo, Pyrmont, New South Wales.

Photo: Sokyo at the Star/ Facebook.

Price Range: Above $71
Address: Level G, The Darling The Star/, 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont NSW 2009
Phone: (02) 9657 9161

6. Nine Fine Food, Highgate, Western Australia.

Photo: Nine Fine Food/ Facebook.

Price Range: $36-70
Address: 227 Bulwer St, Highgate WA 6003
Phone: (08) 9227 9999

7. Maedaya, Richmond, Victoria.

Photo: Maedaya Sake & Grill/ Facebook.

Price Range: $16-35
Address: 400 Bridge Rd, Richmond VIC 3121
Phone: (03) 9428 3918

8. Aisuru Sushi, Perth, Western Australia.

Photo: Jonathan L. on Yelp

Price Range: $16-35
Address: 208 William St, Perth WA 6000
Phone: (08) 9328 8578

9. Marumo, Nedlands, Western Australia.

Duck and tamago. Photo: Jamie C. on Yelp.

Price Range: $36-70
Address: 22/145 Stirling Hwy, Nedlands WA 6907
Phone: 0431 040 899

10. Sake, Brisbane, Queensland.

Photo: Lolissia E. on Yelp

Price Range: Above $71
Address: 1, 45 Eagle St, Brisbane QLD 4000
Phone: (07) 3015 0557

11. Menya Noodle Bar, Sydney, New South Wales.

Photo: Edward W. on Yelp

Price Range: Under $15
Address: Shop 2, 1 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: (02) 9267 4649

12. Nao Japanese, Perth, Western Australia.

Photo: Chenyi C. on Yelp

Price Range: Under $15
Address: 117 Murray St, Perth WA 6000
Phone: (08) 9325 2090

13. Oiden, Sydney, New South Wales.

Photo: Amy Y. on Yelp

Price Range: Under $15
Address: 12/537-551 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: (02) 9267 1368

14. Ichi-ban Boshi, Sydney, New South Wales.

Photo: Steph K. on Yelp

Price Range: Under $15
Address: 2, The Galeries, 500 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: (02) 9262 7677

15. Hakataya Ramen, Sunnybank, Queensland.

Photo: Hakataya Ramen/ Facebook.

Price Range: Under $15
Address: Shop 27B Sunnybank Plz, Sunnybank Queensland, Sunnybank, Queensland 4109
Phone: (07) 3344 1313

16. Menya Mappen, Sydney, New South Wales.

Photo: Damon B. on Yelp

Price Range: Under $15
Address: 11/537-551 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: (02) 9283 5525

17. Sakura Kaiten, Melbourne, Victoria.

Photo: Amy T. on Yelp

Price Range: $16-35
Address: 61 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000
Phone: (03) 9663 0898

18. Ryo's Noodles, Crows Nest, New South Wales.

Tonkotsu soy sauce ramen. Photo: Kyoko F. on Yelp

Price Range: $16-35
Address: 125 Falcon St, Crows Nest NSW 2065
Phone: (02) 9955 0225

19. Purple Peanuts, Melbourne, Victoria.

Photo: Madeleine J. on Yelp

Price Range: Under $15
Address: 20/620 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000
Phone: (03) 9620 9548

20. Akachochin, South Wharf, Victoria.

Photo: David T. on Yelp

Price Range: $16-35
Address: 33 S Wharf Promenade, South Wharf VIC 3006
Phone: (03) 9245 9900

