The 20 best Japanese restaurants in Australia, according to Yelp

Fancy some sushi?
We reached out to Yelp to see what the most popular Japanese restaurants across the country were. The list ranged from hidden spots in Melbourne’s laneways to big names such as Sake in Brisbane and Sokyo at the Star in Sydney, which has one chef’s hat.
Yelp public relations manager Nicholas Lembo told Business Insider that the list was “quirky and unique” and compiled “using a ranking that looks at both the ratings and the number of reviews, while accounting for quality and popularity”.
While many of the favourites are sushi bars, other specialise in ramen, a Japanese noodle soup dish, and even Asian fusion cuisine.
Here are the top 20 below.
Price Range: Under $15
Address: 7/12-20 Spence St, Cairns City QLD 4870
Phone: (07) 4031 2522
Price Range: $16-35
Address: 9/15 Field Street, Adelaide SA 5000
Phone: (08) 8221 6606
Price Range: $16-35
Address: 401 Oxford St, Mount Hawthorn WA 6016
Phone: (08) 9444 0577
Price Range: $36-70
Address: 114 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000
Phone: (03) 9654 2977
Price Range: Above $71
Address: Level G, The Darling The Star/, 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont NSW 2009
Phone: (02) 9657 9161
Price Range: $36-70
Address: 227 Bulwer St, Highgate WA 6003
Phone: (08) 9227 9999
Price Range: $16-35
Address: 400 Bridge Rd, Richmond VIC 3121
Phone: (03) 9428 3918
Price Range: $16-35
Address: 208 William St, Perth WA 6000
Phone: (08) 9328 8578
Price Range: $36-70
Address: 22/145 Stirling Hwy, Nedlands WA 6907
Phone: 0431 040 899
Price Range: Above $71
Address: 1, 45 Eagle St, Brisbane QLD 4000
Phone: (07) 3015 0557
Price Range: Under $15
Address: Shop 2, 1 Market St, Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: (02) 9267 4649
Price Range: Under $15
Address: 117 Murray St, Perth WA 6000
Phone: (08) 9325 2090
Price Range: Under $15
Address: 12/537-551 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: (02) 9267 1368
Price Range: Under $15
Address: 2, The Galeries, 500 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: (02) 9262 7677
Price Range: Under $15
Address: Shop 27B Sunnybank Plz, Sunnybank Queensland, Sunnybank, Queensland 4109
Phone: (07) 3344 1313
Price Range: Under $15
Address: 11/537-551 George St, Sydney NSW 2000
Phone: (02) 9283 5525
Price Range: $16-35
Address: 61 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000
Phone: (03) 9663 0898
Price Range: $16-35
Address: 125 Falcon St, Crows Nest NSW 2065
Phone: (02) 9955 0225
Price Range: Under $15
Address: 20/620 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000
Phone: (03) 9620 9548
Price Range: $16-35
Address: 33 S Wharf Promenade, South Wharf VIC 3006
Phone: (03) 9245 9900
