The 20 Best Headlines Ever

Headlines sell newspapers and get page clicks.
So it’s key that newspapers hire ace headline writers to lure in readers
The American Society of Copy Editors just named the winners of their National Headline Contest.
They get just $500 for winning, but they also get nice publicity for their newspapers and news sites.
Amazingly, the New York Post didn’t get anything for their brilliant Tiger headlines.
But winners included:
- Laura Dominick, Los Angeles Times
- Liam Miller, Orlando Sentinel
- Scott Beckett, Corpus Christi Caller-Times
- Trudi Shaffer, Connecticut Post
- Los Angeles Times
- Amy Condon, Savannah College of Art and Design
Check out 20 of their best headlines here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.