The 20 Best Baseball Players To Never Start An All-Star Game

Players snubbed from a well-earned starting spot in Major League Baseball’s All-Star game are nothing new, but some players have been robbed more than others in their career.



On the next few pages we will take a look at 20 players that had at least 50 career Wins Above Replacement (WAR) during the All-Star era (1933-present) and were never elected to start an All-Star game (for position players) or chosen as a starting pitcher by the squad’s manager.

These players, which includes three Hall of Famers would make for a pretty good All-Star team in their own right.

#20 Johan Santana Teams: Twins, Mets Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 12 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 50.7 All-Star Reserve: 4 times Key stats: 2-time Cy Young Award winner #19 Orel Hershiser Teams: Dodgers, Indians, Mets, Giants Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 18 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 51.7 All-Star Reserve: 3 times Key stats: Four times finished in the top-4 in Cy Young voting including one win in 1988 when he went 23-8 with a 2.26 ERA. In 1985 he went 19-3 with a 2.03 ERA. #18 Mariano Rivera Teams: Yankees Position: Relief pitcher Seasons: 19 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 55.4 All-Star Reserve: 12 Key stats: Unfortunately for Mo Rivera there is no 'starting' closer. Four times he has finished in the top-3 in Cy Young voting. #17 C.C. Sabathia Teams: Indians, Brewers, Yankees Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 13 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 55.6 All-Star Reserve: 6 times Key stats: Four times has finished in the top-5 of Cy Young voting including one win (2007). Already has 200 career wins and he is only 32. #16 Robin Ventura Teams: White Sox, Mets, Dodgers, Yankees Position: Third base Seasons: 16 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 55.8 All-Star Reserve: 2 times Key stats: 6-time Gold Glove winner. In 1999 he finished 6th in MVP voting. Hit at least 30 home runs in a season twice and had six seasons with an OBP of at least .370. #15 Jerry Koosman Teams: Mets, Twins, White Sox, Phillies Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 19 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 57.1 All-Star Reserve: 2 times Key stats: Twice has finished in top-6 of Cy Young voting including one 2nd place finish (1976). Won at least 19 games in a season three times. #14 Frank Tanana Teams: Angels, Tigers, Rangers, Mets, Yankees, Red Sox Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 21 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 57.5 All-Star Reserve: 3 times Key stats: Three top-10 finishes in Cy Young voting. Struck out at least 200 batters three times including the 1975 season when he went 16-9 with a 2.62 ERA and a league-leading 269 strikeouts. #13 Chuck Finley Teams: Angels, Indians, Cardinals Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 17 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 58.5 All-Star Reserve: 5 times Key stats: Only once finished in top-10 of Cy Young voting (#7 in 1990). #12 Darrell Evans Teams: Braves, Giants, Tigers Position: Third base, First base Seasons: 21 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 58.5 All-Star Reserve: 2 times Key stats: Never finished in the top 10 in MVP voting. Best season came in 1973 when he hit .281 with 41 home runs and a .403 OBP. #11 Andy Pettitte Teams: Yankees, Astros Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 18 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 58.8 All-Star Reserve: 3 times Key stats: Finished in the top-6 of Cy Young voting 5 times. Has won 251 career games including at least 18 in a season four times. #10 David Cone Teams: Mets, Yankees, Royals, Blue Jays, Red Sox Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 17 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 61.7 All-Star Reserve: 5 times Key stats: Won the 1994 AL Cy Young when he went 16-5 with a 2.94 ERA and finished in the top-4 of voting four times. #9 Tommy John Teams: Yankees, White Sox, Dodgers, Angels, Indians, A's Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 26 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 62.3 All-Star Reserve: 4 times Key stats: Twice finished as the runner-up for the Cy Young Award. Won 20 games three times. #8 Andruw Jones Teams: Braves, Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers, White Sox Position: centre field Seasons: 17 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 62.7 All-Star Reserve: 5 times Key stats: 10-time Gold Glove winner and finished as the runner-up for the MVP award in 2005 when he led the NL with 51 home runs. #7 Dwight Evans Teams: Red Sox, Orioles Position: Right field Seasons: 20 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 66.7 All-Star Reserve: 3 times Key stats: Twice finished in the top-4 of MVP voting and has won eight Gold Glove Awards. #6 Alan Trammell Teams: Tigers Position: Shortstop Seasons: 20 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 70.3 All-Star Reserve: 6 times Key stats: Much of his career overlapped with Cal Ripken Jr., a fixture as the starting shortstop for the AL. Was the MVP runner-up in 1987 and finished in the top-10 in voting three times. #5 Rafael Palmeiro Teams: Rangers, Orioles, Cubs Position: First base Seasons: 20 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 71.8 All-Star Reserve: 4 times Key stats: Was chosen to start at DH for the AL in 1999. Won three Gold Glove Awards and three times finished in the top-10 of MVP voting. Hit 569 career home runs. #4 Mike Mussina Teams: Orioles, Yankees Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 18 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 82.7 All-Star Reserve: 5 times Key stats: Won 270 games including six seasons with at least 18 wins. Finished in the top-6 of Cy Young voting nine times. #3 Fergie Jenkins Teams: Cubs, Rangers, Phillies, Red Sox Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 19 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 82.8 All-Star Reserve: 3 times Key stats: Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991. Won the 1971 Cy Young Award and finished in the top-3 five times. Won 20 games seven times and led the league in complete games four times. #2 Bert Blyleven Teams: Twins, Indians, Pirates, Angels, Rangers Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 22 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 96.5 All-Star Reserve: 2 times Key stats: Elected to the Hall of Fame in 2011. Finished in the top-4 of Cy Young voting three times. Recorded at least 200 strikeouts in eight seasons. #1 Phil Niekro Teams: Braves, Indians, Yankees, Blue Jays Position: Starting pitcher Seasons: 24 Career Wins Above Replacement (WAR): 97.4 All-Star Reserve: 5 times Key stats: Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1997. Finished in the top-6 of the Cy Young voting five times. Won 20 games three times. Now check out the current players that are making the most money The 20 Highest-Paid Players In Major League Baseball >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.