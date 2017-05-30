The 20 best Australian jobs of 2017

William West/AFP/Getty Images

Global jobs site Indeed has for the first time released analysis of its search data for Australia, uncovering the best local jobs.

The list of the best roles, curated from job postings, salary and growth opportunity statistics, is dominated by healthcare, technology and building and construction sectors.

However, the number one best job in Australia was marketing manager.

“While many roles are under threat of automation, creative professions such as marketing are not yet one of them,” Chris McDonald, managing director, Australia and New Zealand for Indeed, told Business Insider.

“Digital marketing in particular is experiencing strong growth and employer demand and will most likely continue to do so — especially in market areas where it is still underdeveloped.”

Here are Indeed’s best 20 jobs:

Source: INDEED

The list was split evenly between specialised jobs requiring a university degree and those needing different training and education.

Four jobs in the top 10 were healthcare roles, including third placed registrar (doctors who have started specialist training through a medical college), general practitioner, x-ray technician and medical officer.

And Australia’s love of property is reflected in the list with four building and construction roles: site manager, builder, finisher and estimator.

Only one role is a tech role: front end developer.

“Today’s work force isn’t just looking for a competitive salary and benefits package,” says McDonald.

“People also want job satisfaction, culture fit, a positive work environment and career growth opportunities.

“But while today’s job seeker may want more, many observers are concerned that the number of great opportunities available is dwindling, as the labour market grows increasingly polarised between a small number of well-paid, high-skill opportunities for a privileged few and lots of low skill, low paid work for everybody else.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.