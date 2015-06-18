Qatar Airways has been named the Best Airline in the World for 2015 by leading aviation consumer website Skytrax.

The Gulf-based carrier was presented with the honour at an award ceremony on Tuesday at the 2015 Paris Air Show.

“I am honored to lead a company that has paved such an accomplished path to excellence, and innovation, demonstrating the team’s unwavering pride in their work and the experience provided to each of our passengers,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.

“Becoming an award-winning airline takes dedication and passion — and retaining such a ranking takes commitment, which I thank each and every team member at Qatar Airways for.”

The Skytrax rankings are based on the impression of 18.9 million travellers from 105 different countries. The survey, which covered more than 245 airlines, measured 41 different parameters ranging from boarding procedures to seat comfort to the quality of service.

Here are the 20 best airlines in the world according to the result of the Skytrax survey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.