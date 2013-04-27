The 20 Best Airlines In The World

With high fares, costly fees, and now the prospect of endless delays caused by sequester-mandated FAA budget cuts, flying economy is often a horror show.
But not all airlines are created equal, and some treat all their passengers very nicely.
To find the best of the best for flying at a reasonable cost, we devised a ranking system based on the two most important factors for a pleasant trip: An enjoyable experience in the plane, and timely departure and arrival.
We looked at dozens of major international airlines that fly long-haul routes.
We valued in-flight experience based on ratings for seat comfort, in-flight entertainment, cabin cleanliness and condition, quality of meals served, and service efficiency, from leading airline reviewer Skytrax.
Flightstats.com provided the on-time performance figures (from February 15 to April 15) for each airline.
We then averaged scores for in-flight experience and the on-time performance of the airlines equally to come up with an overall score. Ratings are out of 100 points.
In-Flight Experience: 80
On-Time Performance: 74
United Arab Emirates-based Etihad is barely 10 years old, but it is growing rapidly: It said its profits tripled from $14 million in 2011 to $42 million last year.
Its has been named the World's Leading Airline at the World Travel Awards for the past four years.
In-Flight Experience: 80
On-Time Performance: 75
With hubs in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich, Germany's Lufthansa is the largest airline in Europe.
To compete in today's tough airline industry, the carrier has improved its business class seating, but economy is still excellent.
In-Flight Experience: 74
On-Time Performance: 82
Air Astana is the flag carrier of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and started commercial flights in 2002.
It may not top our list, but it did win 'Best Airline in Central Asia and India' at the 2012 World Airline Awards.
In-Flight Experience: 82
On-Time Performance: 75
Based out of Muscat International Airport in Oman, this carrier's slogan is 'Modern Vision. Timeless Traditions...'
It scored a 90 for seat comfort, and 80 for every other in-flight experience factor we measured.
In-Flight Experience: 76
On-Time Performance: 74
Japan Airlines is based out of four main hubs in its home country and serves 103 destinations worldwide.
It's one the biggest buyers so far of Boeing's troubled Dreamliner passenger jet, and is busy modifying the planes with a newly-approved battery system so it can get them back in the air.
In-Flight Experience: 78
On-Time Performance: 74
Thai Airways operates mainly from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, one of two international airports in Thailand.
It used to operate nonstop flights to New York and Los Angeles, but it stopped those routes in 2012.
In-Flight Experience: 76
On-Time Performance: 74
Finnair is the leading airline for both domestic and international flights in its home country, and is mostly owned by the Finnish government.
The carrier offers economy passengers a hot meal and a hot snack on most flights, but the quality of the food scored a 70.
In-Flight Experience: 80
On-Time Performance: 74
It's not the most reliable, but Turkish Airlines scored an 80 in every other category we measured.
With an ad campaign starring Kobe Bryant and Leo Messi, it has generated positive press in recent months -- though some potential customers were put off by its proposed ankle-length uniforms for flight attendants.
It flies to 221 airports in 98 countries.
In-Flight Experience: 78
On-Time Performance: 74
African carriers are underdeveloped compared to the European, American, and Asian counterparts, but South African Airways made its way onto this list anyway.
It flies to 38 cities from its hub near Johannesburg, and impresses economy passengers with excellent meals, in-flight entertainment, and seat comfort.
In-Flight Experience: 84
On-Time Performance: 74
With a main hub in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific had a perfect score of 100 for in-flight entertainment.
Its flight attendants highlighted the importance of good service in December, when they threatened a 'no-smile, no-booze' strike -- in short, making passengers pay 'a five-star price to get a three-star service.'
In-Flight Experience: 82
On-Time Performance: 74
Air New Zealand had high rankings but its overall score was brought down by its mediocre reliability.
With an ad campaign that capitalises on the popularity of the film The Hobbit, it offers service to Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Europe, and North America.
In-Flight Experience: 78
On-Time Performance: 74
Korean Air, which flies to destinations in all six inhabited continents, had consistent ratings across all the categories, not scoring very high or very low in any.
Despite the fact that it owns a farm on which it raises its beef, its food scored a 70.
In-Flight Experience: 76
On-Time Performance: 74
Silk Air scored highly in all categories except in-flight entertainment, where it got 60.
As the subsidiary of Singapore Airlines that operates shorter flights, its passengers aren't likely to care too much, especially since free alcohol is offered on international flights.
In-Flight Experience: 80
On-Time Performance: 74
Garuda Indonesia got its highest score with a near-perfect 90 for seat comfort.
However, after it was deemed 'unsafe,' Garuda was banned from flying in European Union airspace between 2007 and 2009.
The majority of its destinations are in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.
In-Flight Experience: 82
On-Time Performance: 74
ANA is Japan's largest airline, and the operator of the two Boeing Dreamliner planes whose battery systems failed in January, leading to the grounding of the jet.
The carrier did not receive a perfect score in any category, but its consistent high rankings earned it the number four spot on the list.
In-Flight Experience: 90
Airline Reliability: 60
Qatar Airways earned perfect scores for seat comfort and service efficiency, and it offers free booze on international flights.
It operates a hub-and-spoke network of routes, and the Qatari government owns 50% of the airline.
In-Flight Experience: 86
On-Time Performance: 80
Formerly known as Seoul Airlines, Asiana Airlines's hub is at Incheon International Airport, just outside the South Korean capital.
In 2012, it was named 'Best Overall Airline In The World' by Business traveller, but it comes in at number four on our list.
In-Flight Experience: 80
On-Time Performance: 74
Virgin America scored a 90 for its in-flight entertainment, and made Apple fans happy last year when it named one if its aeroplanes 'Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish,' in honour of Steve Jobs.
It mainly operates long-haul flights from the east coast to the west coast of the U.S.
In-Flight Experience: 90
On-Time Performance: 74
Malaysia Airlines got perfect scores for seat comfort and service efficiency. It even banned children in some areas of its planes, though economy travellers will still risk having their seat backs kicked by toddlers.
Its main hub is located in Kuala Lumpur, and it operates flights all around the region.
In-Flight Experience: 98
On-Time Performance: 74
As the rankings show, Singapore Airlines offers far and away the world's best economy experience.
Employees are trained to treat everyone with care and respect, and that makes all the difference.
Add in the fact that Singapore Airlines scored 100 for seat comfort, cabin cleanliness, and in-flight entertainment, and it's easy to see why it's number one.
