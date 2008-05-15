The 2-Year-Old Xbox 360 Beats Its 1-Year-Old Competitors (MSFT)

The Xbox 360 hit 10 million units sold in the U.S., and Microsoft (MSFT) is trumpeting the accomplishment, saying that history shows that the first console to hit that milestone wins the platform battle.



We’re not sure history is going to repeat itself, though: Nintendo’s Wii, which came on the market a year after the Xbox, has already sold 8.8 million units.

