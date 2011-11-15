Guess What Was The Best Selling Smartphone In Q3

Despite being 1.5 years old, the iPhone 4 was still the best selling smartphone in the U.S. for Q3, says research group NPD, via Dan Frommer at SplatF.



That’s impressive considering it was a down quarter for the iPhone, and Android is getting stronger all the time.

But even more impressive: The iPhone 3GS, which is two-years old and is only available on AT&T was the second best selling phone in the U.S. for Q3.

It makes sense when you think about it, though. Apple only sells 2 phones, versus the half dozen or so its rivals each sell. Collectively they outsell Apple.

Here are the top 5 from NPD:

Apple iPhone 4 Apple iPhone 3GS HTC EVO 4G Motorola Droid 3 Samsung Intensity II

