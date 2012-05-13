The 2 Slides In Seconds Pitch Deck That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Over 4 billion people around the world don’t hold a smartphone or have the ability to download a native payment app, but that shouldn’t exclude them from the mobile payment experience.



All signs are pointing towards payments following the changes mobile technology is bringing to the rest of the world, and if history has anything to say about it a new platform will have to be built from the ground up. That is why we are building Seconds.

Seconds is mobile payments using the most intuitive experience we have on our mobile devices – text messaging.

Using the Seconds platform, brands have the ability to identify specific keywords that when sent to their Seconds number automatically trigger transactions for the accurate amount. We see a whole new payments market opening up where no human being has to be on the other side receiving the payment. We call these experience Single Party Transactions and they are estimated to grow to almost $10 billion by 2016.

How cool is Seconds? Here are 2 slides that will knock your socks off.



view demo video

Mobile transactions will drastically change our society and the market for paying by mobile device is said to be well over $1 trillion by 2015. Most significant will be the transformation in how we use our mobile devices in everyday commerce.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.