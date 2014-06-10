The 19 Most Controversial Stocks In America

A frequent stock market meme over the last year or so has been that it is a “stock pickers market”: With volatilityseemingly absent across Wall Street, investors are under more pressure to find individual investments that help their portfolios outperform.

And there are no shortage of stocks where investors have staked their claim, arguing that some stocks are going to $US0, and that others are going to the moon.

This year’s list of the most controversial stocks includes the world’s largest technology company, a troubled mobile game maker, and two companies lead by the incredible Elon Musk.

Some of these companies are facing attacks from hedge funders or analysts that believe their businesses are fraudulent or illegal, or simply a little overhyped. Other stocks are facing extinction, or are new to the public markets and have found out quickly how fickle stock investors can be

Based on our analysis of the current stock market landscape, here are the stocks, ranked from least to most controversial, that we will be keeping an eye on into the summer.

