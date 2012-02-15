The 18 Hottest Power Couples In Tech

In honour of Valentine’s Day, we compiled a list of the most influential and inspiring couples in technology.
Some are cofounders, others are executives at Fortune 500 companies.
Dave and Brit Morin are married, and each is working on a startup. Dave is running Path, a mobile social network that has been growing rapidly.
Brit left Google to start her own company, Brit. Brit launched in November; it is positioning itself as a tech savvy Martha Stewart. The design and cooking site is full of inspiration and how-to posts.
Sterne is the Chief Digital Officer for New York. She's engaged to Max Haot, who is CEO of startup Livestream.
Joe Weisenthal is Deputy Editor of Business Insider and Brooke Moreland cofounded Fashism. They met in college.
Weisenthal tells us he met Moreland at University of Texas. She performed in a play he wrote.
The two got married and moved to New York to take on the tech scene. Weisenthal joined PaidContent and worked there until it was acquired. Now he works for Business Insider and manages multiple verticals as our Deputy Editor.
Moreland founded a startup, Fashism. The mobile app helps users decide what to wear; it was one of the first startups Ashton Kutcher invested in.
Kevin and Julia Hartz run Eventbrite but they met at a friend's wedding. They knew they wanted to start a company together before they were married.
Kevin and Julia Hartz have been married for five and a half years. They met at a wedding in Santa Barbara while Julia was working for MTV (on Jackass) and Kevin was founding Xoom.
Before long the couple was engaged and plotting world domination. Julia, Kevin and their third cofounder Renaud Visage teamed up to work on Eventbrite in 2006. Julia says she remembers the early days of the company -- the wall was lined with Cup of Noodles and her desk was covered in wedding invitations she had to mail out.
Now their ticketing startup has raised ~ $80 million in venture capital and 21 million people attended its events last year.
Marissa Mayer, Google's 20th employee, and the exec heading up local married Zack Bogue, cofounder of PE firm Montara Capital Partners. Together, they make quite the power couple. Just last fall, they hosted President Obama at their house for a $30,000-a-head dinner.
Mark is CEO of Zynga, which IPO'd last year. Ali's is cofounder of One King's Lane, which is doing $100 million in net revenue on an annual basis.
Sergey Brin met his wife Anne Wojcicki through her sister Susan who rented a garage for Google when it was just starting out. While we all know about Google, not everyone knows about Wojcicki's startup 23andMe, which does genetic testing.
Here's a weird detail about the couple: According to the New York Times they wore bathing suits for their wedding -- he in black, she in white. They were married on a sandbar and some guests swam out for the ceremony.
Sheryl Sandberg is basically the co-CEO of Facebook. Her husband, David Goldberg is CEO of SurveyMonkey, a startup with a $1 billion valuation.
The number one reporter in the Valley, Kara Swisher, is married to one of the top executives in Valley, Megan Smith. The relationship has given Swisher's rivals a chance to publicly attack her. We wonder how often Smith's fellow executives have privately raised eyebrows when Google news hits All Things D.
Y-Combinator is in Silicon Valley because Paul Graham and his wife Jessica Livingston decided they wanted to raise their children in California. Y Combinator, for those unaware, is the startup school/seed-funding venture that has invested in hundreds of companies.
Sugar Inc., the burgeoning media empire from Brian and Lisa is a true family business. The married couple founded the company together five years ago. Today, they have their kids in the office, along with some pets.
Together, Bill and Melinda are trying to save the world. Pretty awesome.
Michael and Kass Lazerow are the founders of Buddy Media, the company that helps brands master Facebook.
Michael is the CEO and Kass is the COO. Prior to founding Buddy Media, they founded Golf.com which they eventually sold to Time Inc.
Modcloth is online clothing and accessories seller that focuses on vintage looking stuff. It was founded by high-school sweethearts Eric and Susan Koger.
Susan bought lots and lots of vintage cloths when she was a teenager, even if they didn't fit her. Eric helped build a site so she could sell all the extra clothing she had laying around. Over time, it evolved into ModCloth.
Rosenblum and Greene co-founded VMWare, along with three other people in 1998. Greene was CEO of the company until 2008 when she was abruptly fired. Rosenblum quickly left the company after her ouster. Recently, Greene was added to Google's board. Rosenblum is at Stanford University.
Tryon and Carleton met through mutual friends in New York City.
Currently dating, the two founded Artsicle a year and a half ago.
Carleton left his engineering job last August, taught himself the basics of coding, and created a prototype. Tryon left American Express in November to join him and the pair bootstrapped out of DogPatch Labs in New York City.
Artsicle allows users to rent art rather than buy it.
SlideShare was created by two siblings and a couple. Rashmi Sinha and Jon Boutelle are married; the third cofounder Amit is Rashmi's brother.
Sinha and Boutelle both attended Brown University.
They founded SlideShare along with Rashmi's brother, Amit; they wanted to create the YouTube for PowerPoint.
Before SlideShare Sinha and Boutelle worked on a consulting business together.
The Birch's cofounded multiple companies together including Bebo, a social network AOL acquired for $850 million in 2008.
That's when it pays to be a family of entrepreneurs -- the combined stake in Bebo yielded a $595 million profit for Michael and Xochi.
