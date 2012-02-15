The 18 Hottest Power Couples In Tech

Kevin and Julia Hartz have been married for five and a half years. They met at a wedding in Santa Barbara while Julia was working for MTV (on Jackass) and Kevin was founding Xoom.

Before long the couple was engaged and plotting world domination. Julia, Kevin and their third cofounder Renaud Visage teamed up to work on Eventbrite in 2006. Julia says she remembers the early days of the company -- the wall was lined with Cup of Noodles and her desk was covered in wedding invitations she had to mail out.

Now their ticketing startup has raised ~ $80 million in venture capital and 21 million people attended its events last year.