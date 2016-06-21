The 19 greatest cities in history

From 7000 BCE to today, at least 19 cities have led the world in population.

We’ve profiled each of them, taking data and insights primarily from “Why the West Rules — For Now” by Stanford historian and archaeologist Ian Morris.

DeliDumrul on Wikipedia Constantinople — one of the greatest cities in history.

Cities have, of course, grown vastly bigger over time. Nine thousand years ago, Çatalhöyük led the world with 1,000 people. Today, Tokyo has 38 million.

This trend is a mark of increasing social complexity, and it could be just getting started.

Keep reading to see the greatest cities in history. (Note: This article updates an older list based on other sources.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.