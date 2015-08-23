19 awesome playgrounds that will make you want to be a kid again

Wibit Sports GmbH Architect Robert Cirjak creates water-based playgrounds that float on beaches.

Former President Theodore Roosevelt once said that play is a fundamental need, so much so that playgrounds should be provided for every child, just as schools are.

In countries around the world, architects are becoming increasingly innovative to create environments where children can explore their imaginations.

Today, playgrounds can float entirely on the ocean, or take the shape of an enormous, colourful crocodile.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best playground designs around the world that will make you want to be a kid again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.