The 19 Best GIFs From NFL Week 7

Week seven of the NFL season is nearly over. While we wait for the Monday Night Football game, let’s take another look back at the best highlights from Sunday’s action.
This week’s collection includes Troy Polamalu getting an early start, Geno Smith’s spike-fail, and Andy Reid doing a little dance.

Here are our 19 favourites.

Andy Reid was a little excited after the Chiefs' latest win.

(image url='http://uranus.ckt.net/~gochiefs/walrusdance2.gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

After sacking Cam Newton, James Laurinaitis mocked Newton's Superman celebration.

(image url='http://d3j5vwomefv46c.cloudfront.net/photos/large/816525795.gif?1382290739' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

Known for his touchdown dances, now Joe Fauria is dancing on first downs.

(image url='http://guyism.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/fauria1.gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

Justin Blackmon took out a poor security guard.

(image url='http://i1.wp.com/usatthebiglead.files.wordpress.com/2013/10/justin-blackmon-destroyed-a-security-guard-after-a-touchdown.gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

