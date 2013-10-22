The 19 Best GIFs From NFL Week 7

Week seven of the NFL season is nearly over. While we wait for the Monday Night Football game, let’s take another look back at the best highlights from Sunday’s action.

This week’s collection includes Troy Polamalu getting an early start, Geno Smith’s spike-fail, and Andy Reid doing a little dance.

Here are our 19 favourites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.