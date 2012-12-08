The 18 Defining Moments Of New York Tech In 2012

On May 18, Facebook went public. It priced its IPO at $38 per share, valuing the company at about $100 billion.

But the stock didn't pop. Instead, it fell a lot. Today, its stock is trading $11 below the opening price.

The Facebook Fallout affected the entire tech ecosystem, especially startups, and it spooked a lot of investors.

Paul Graham warned all of his Y Combinator founders of the fallout in an email:

The bad performance of the Facebook IPO will hurt the funding market for earlier stage startups. No one knows yet how much. Possibly only a little. Possibly a lot, if it becomes a vicious circle....What I do worry about is (a) it may be harder to raise money at all, regardless of price and (b) that companies that previously raised money at high valuations will now face 'down rounds,' which can be damaging.