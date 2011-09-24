The 18 Karat Solid Gold Zippo Lighter

Made in the United States of America , this Zippo is sure to lure even non-smokers. Original Limited Edition Zippos are excellent investments as is – a Zippo that is made of solid gold is an even better idea. Come to think of it, this is probably the first time that a Zippo has been crafted from a special material. There may have been third party embellishments on top of a Zippo, but this time the company itself has crafted this original Zippo.



Available for purchase for $12,850.80 ; the 18k Gold Zippo comes with a custom crafted cherry gift box as well as a certificate of registration. Not even the Zippo that was designed for its 80th anniversary had any precious metals on it. There have been several limited edition Zippo versions over the years including the Giro d’Italia version.

The Rich Times

